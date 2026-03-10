Portland Timbers New Jersey: Goose Hollow-Inspired Kit Revealed! (2026)

Unveiling a new uniform, the Portland Timbers have sparked excitement and curiosity among fans with a goose-inspired design. The team's social media posts, featuring a blurred photo of the jersey and a goose-themed profile picture, hinted at a potential Goose Hollow-themed kit. But here's where it gets controversial... The design's inspiration, as revealed by a plaque, is actually 'Providence Park's beautiful and imposing archways found along the outer walls.' This has led to some debate among fans, with some questioning whether the design is truly goose-inspired or just a clever promotion. And this is the part most people miss... The jersey's mint green color, which appears yellow in photos, adds an intriguing layer to the mystery. So, what do you think? Is it a clever promotion or a true goose-inspired design? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Portland Timbers New Jersey: Goose Hollow-Inspired Kit Revealed! (2026)

