Portland's Chinatown: A Culinary History and Future (2026)

Portland’s Chinatown faces a crossroads: the last two stalwart eateries cling to hope while the neighborhood redefines itself. The neon flickers, graffiti saltates across the walls, and lunch service has largely vanished. Yet Republic Cafe remains Portland’s oldest continually operating Chinese restaurant, even as its surroundings shrink and slow.

A fading corridor, a stubborn heartbeat

The Republic Cafe at 222 NW Fourth Ave still serves as a link to the district’s past, though lunch crowds are a distant memory and much of the neon is dim or broken. The space once drew politicians and visiting stars, but today its takeaway orders are a small, fragile lifeline.

Right beside it, Golden Horse Seafood Restaurant (238 NW Fourth Ave) persists as the district’s Cantonese lunch anchor, but it, too, sees scant midday foot traffic and a day-by-day survival mindset.

These two restaurants stand as the last long-running Chinese eateries in Portland’s 10-block New Chinatown/Japantown Historic District, a far cry from the days when a wider constellation of dining options filled the area. Across Old Town, other familiar names like Xin Ding Dumpling House and Mandarin House still operate, and a new Japanese-focused café has emerged in the area, signaling change even as the core community endures.

Why the decline happened—and why some parts are improving

The pandemic years, coupled with Oregon’s brief decriminalization experiment, hit the neighborhood hard. Old Town’s reputation as a gritty, industrial corridor persisted, but the crisis intensified the economic challenges for small restaurants much more than for larger, resilient venues. Workers and residents alike have not fully returned to pre-pandemic routines, dampening daytime traffic and making consistency a daily struggle. Nevertheless, workers and patrons alike observe incremental improvements as safety, street life, and local initiatives gradually rebound.

Spotlight on the two remaining anchors

Republic Cafe: The building’s history dates to 1922, and while the surrounding district sits on the National Register of Historic Places, the restaurant’s own opening date is recorded as 1930 in official documentation. The venue’s aura—once a late‑night hangout with a glamorous cocktail lounge and a clientele including famous performers—still lingers, even as lunch service wanes. The owners, Sue Mui and her husband, shifted to evening service after the pandemic hit, hoping to adapt to changing consumer habits while keeping the establishment alive. Staff like bartender Heather Ragonese describe a community that remains grateful for the restaurant’s persistence, even as safety concerns and street conditions complicate daily operations.

Golden Horse: Longtime owner Sophy Li embodies a personal and emotional commitment to the site, having joined the restaurant as a young server and later becoming co-owner with her husband. The pandemic’s shadow lingered, limiting recovery to roughly pre-pandemic levels and forcing earlier closing hours. The menu blends Cantonese seafood and classic American-Chinese dishes, with chicken feet among the signature offerings. Li worries about the business’s future, especially as retirement looms and a buyer may be hard to find in today’s environment.

Community efforts to revive the district

Community groups and city programs have stepped in to support revitalization through public-art projects, storefront improvements, and safety enhancements. Golden Horse benefited from murals and interior updates funded by city initiatives, while the district gate and lantern installations received substantial support to illuminate the streets and attract foot traffic. Local leaders emphasize that these two restaurants remain authentic pillars of Old Town, weathering COVID and economic shifts while serving as anchors for neighborhood identity.

What’s next—and how you can help

There’s a shared sense that Chinatown needs a new chapter: a version of Chinatown 2.0 that blends arts, small-business resilience, and inclusive community spaces. Ideas spotlight art-driven revitalization, neighborhood incubators for AAPI entrepreneurs, and safer, more vibrant streets as magnets for locals and visitors alike. In the near term, restoring iconic signage and improving visibility could make a tangible difference—think of a bright beacon drawing people from Burnside to Northwest Fourth Avenue. As one owner put it, lighting the sign could invite curious passersby to discover what’s down the block.

What do you think Chinatown’s next chapter should emphasize? Should it lean more into arts and incubator spaces, or prioritize traditional dining and heritage preservation? Share your views in the comments.