Portland Mayor Calls for Resignations After Tear Gas Incident at ICE Protest (2026)

Portland's Mayor Demands Action After ICE Protest Turns Violent

A powerful statement from Portland Mayor Keith Wilson has ignited a firestorm of controversy. In the wake of a peaceful protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on February 1st, 2026, federal agents responded with tear gas, pepper balls, and rubber bullets, sparking outrage and calls for accountability.

'Resign and Leave': Mayor Wilson's scathing message targeted both ICE agents and their superiors. He urged those working for ICE to resign and demanded that the facility's leaders leave Portland. The mayor's words were fueled by the belief that the use of violence and disregard for constitutional rights had stripped the agency of its legitimacy.

The protest, which attracted thousands, including families with children, was described as a peaceful daytime assembly. However, federal agents took action when some protesters crossed the property line, resulting in a chaotic scene. Protesters, including children, were exposed to tear gas, leaving many terrified and struggling to find safety.

'Sickening Decisions': Wilson's statement didn't hold back. He called out those responsible for the decision to use tear gas, asking them to reflect on their actions and the harm inflicted on innocent children. The city plans to impose a fee on detention facilities that resort to chemical agents, a move aimed at deterrence and accountability.

The incident has raised questions about the use of force by federal agents and the rights of protesters. Was the response by ICE agents justified, or did it cross a line? And what does this mean for the future of immigration enforcement in Portland and beyond? These questions are sure to spark debate, and we invite our readers to share their thoughts in the comments below.

