Portland Leaders Debate Using Climate Money to Renovate Moda Center (2026)

Table of Contents
The Arena's Dilemma Public Opinion and Council Response Divergent Perspectives A Complex Decision Moving Forward References

The debate over the future of Portland's Moda Center has sparked a fascinating discussion on the intersection of sports, climate action, and public funding. As a passionate observer of these issues, I find myself intrigued by the complexities at play.

The Arena's Dilemma

The Moda Center, a city-owned arena, finds itself at a crossroads. With the arrival of the Portland Fire WNBA team and the upcoming NCAA Women's Final Four in 2030, the need for renovations is evident. However, the question arises: should climate fund dollars, intended to address climate instability, be utilized for this purpose?

Public Opinion and Council Response

A recent poll by The Oregonian revealed that a majority (55%) of Portland voters oppose using the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund for arena renovations. This sentiment is echoed by several city council members, who argue that the money should be directed towards its intended climate-related goals rather than subsidizing an arena that not all residents use.

Councilor Candace Avalos, for instance, aligns with the majority of Portlanders, stating, "We don't think that's a good investment." Similarly, Councilor Steve Novick questions the use of public funds, suggesting that the billionaire owners should contribute to the renovations.

Divergent Perspectives

The council's stance is not unanimous, with some members divided on the proposal. Councilor Mitch Green, for example, expresses no surprise at the poll results and opposes using climate fund dollars for the arena. On the other hand, Councilor Angelita Morillo opposes the move but with conditions, advocating for community benefits such as electrifying the Albina neighborhood and allocating ticket sales towards public transit infrastructure.

A Complex Decision

This debate raises a deeper question: how do we balance the economic and social benefits of sports venues with the urgent need for climate action? While the Moda Center's renovations may bring economic growth and community engagement, the use of climate fund dollars is a controversial move. It highlights the challenge of prioritizing climate initiatives while also supporting local sports and entertainment industries.

Moving Forward

As the discussion continues, it's evident that the decision will have far-reaching implications. The outcome will shape not only the future of the Moda Center but also the city's approach to climate funding and community development. It's a delicate balance, and one that requires careful consideration and a thoughtful approach.

In my opinion, this debate serves as a microcosm of the broader challenges we face in addressing climate change while also supporting local economies and communities. It's a complex issue, and one that deserves our attention and thoughtful engagement.

Portland Leaders Debate Using Climate Money to Renovate Moda Center (2026)

References

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