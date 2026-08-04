Portland Fire & Thorns: New Broadcasting Deal Explained! FOX 12 Plus & Kiswe Partnership (2026)

Get ready for some exciting news, sports fans! The future of women's sports broadcasting is about to ignite in Portland!

Portland Fire and Portland Thorns, two iconic sports teams, have just announced a groundbreaking broadcasting partnership that will change the game for local fans. But here's where it gets controversial... or at least, potentially exciting!

On Tuesday, RAJ sports dropped a bombshell: a multi-year deal with FOX 12 Plus to become the official regional broadcaster for both the Portland Fire in the WNBA and the Portland Thorns in the NWSL. And that's not all - RAJ Sports has also teamed up with Kiswe, a live streaming platform, to offer original programming specifically for the Fire. Talk about a game-changer!

Michael Whitehead, RAJ Sports' managing director, had this to say: "These partnerships are all about putting fans first and setting a new standard for how women's sports can be enjoyed. We want to cement Portland as the global epicenter of women's sports, and we believe this is an important step towards that goal."

However, there's a twist in the tale. The beginning of the 2026 season is shrouded in uncertainty for the Portland Fire due to ongoing labor negotiations between the WNBA and the players' union. The Thorns, on the other hand, are all set to kick off their season on March 13, with a preseason game scheduled for March 6.

For the Fire, the road to the regular season, which is planned to start on May 9 with a home game against Chicago, is a bit more complicated. They're scheduled to play two preseason games starting on April 29, but the labor negotiations could potentially affect the start of the season. And this is the part most people miss: after a collective bargaining agreement is reached, the WNBA has a lot of work to do in a short amount of time. They'll need to operate an expansion draft for the Fire and the Toronto Tempo, open the 2026 free agency period, and run the 2026 WNBA Draft - all within two months before the season begins!

So, sports fans, what do you think about this new broadcasting partnership and the potential impact of the labor negotiations? Is Portland on its way to becoming the global epicenter of women's sports? Or are there other factors at play? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below! Let's spark a discussion and keep the conversation going!