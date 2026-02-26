Port Douglas: A Tropical Paradise with a National Spotlight (2026)

Port Douglas: A National Spotlight

A Tropical Paradise Unveiled

Port Douglas, a gem nestled on the Coral Sea, has captured the nation's attention. From its pristine beaches to its vibrant community, this laid-back coastal town is a destination like no other.

Employment Opportunities

For those seeking a career change, Port Douglas offers a unique blend of work and lifestyle. Great Barrier Reef Legacy, a conservation powerhouse, is seeking a Business Operations Manager to join their team. This role is perfect for experienced leaders who want to make a difference while enjoying the beauty of Port Douglas.

Transportation and Tourism

Exemplar Coaches and Limousines, a leading airport transfer company, is seeking drivers to join their family-run business. Based in Port Douglas, this role offers a stable work-life balance and the chance to be part of a progressive organization.

Community Engagement

Newsport, the Douglas Shire's trusted news platform, is looking for a Marketing Coordinator. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a fast-paced, community-focused environment and loves working with local businesses.

Upcoming Events

Commissioning Service for Religious Instructors & School Chaplains : A blessing for our local schools and families, with an offering to support our MSHS Chaplain.

: A blessing for our local schools and families, with an offering to support our MSHS Chaplain. World Day of Prayer : Join us for a service inspired by Nigerian women, reflecting on faith, hope, and renewal in conflict-affected regions.

: Join us for a service inspired by Nigerian women, reflecting on faith, hope, and renewal in conflict-affected regions. Ellis Beach Tribal Roots: A unique music event featuring world-renowned didgeridoo innovator, Ganga Giri, and a diverse lineup of live acts.

Property Insights

Discover the diverse suburbs surrounding Port Douglas, each with its own unique charm and lifestyle. From Wonga Beach's tranquil atmosphere to the vibrant Palm Cove, each suburb offers a glimpse into the region's natural beauty and real estate market.

Wonga Beach (+Bamboo):

- Location: 17 km north of Mossman, with a long stretch of sandy beach.

- Population: 1,042 (2021 census)

- Real Estate: Median house price of approximately $443,500.

Palm Cove:

- Location: Between Cairns and Port Douglas, known for its tropical rainforest and sandy beach.

- Population: 2,450 (2021 census)

- Real Estate: Median house price of approximately $1,125,000.

Port Douglas (+Craiglie):

- Location: 60 km north of Cairns, known for its beach resorts and UNESCO World Heritage sites.

- Population: 3,650 (2021 census), with a peak tourism season influx.

- Real Estate: Median house price of $894,000, with a -4.39% annual capital growth.

Explore these suburbs and more, each offering a unique blend of natural beauty, community spirit, and real estate opportunities. Port Douglas and its surrounding areas truly showcase the best of tropical Queensland.

A Place to Call Home

Whether you're seeking a peaceful retreat or a vibrant community, Port Douglas and its suburbs offer a range of lifestyles. With its stunning natural surroundings and thriving community, it's no wonder Port Douglas has become a national spotlight.

Join the Conversation

