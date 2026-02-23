Poly Fighter: The Roguelike Fighting Game That Lets You Steal Moves! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling new take on the fighting game genre! HeartLoop Games is developing Poly Fighter, a roguelike fighting game that challenges the traditional rules of combat. In this innovative game, you'll embark on a journey where the stakes are high and the surprises are even higher. Here's what makes it unique:
Steal Moves, Evolve: One of the most intriguing aspects of Poly Fighter is its ability to let you steal moves from defeated opponents. As you progress, you can acquire and enhance special abilities, making each run a unique experience. Imagine outmaneuvering your foes with their own techniques!See AlsoALGS 2026: ImperialHal's Controller Banned 12 Hours Before Apex Legends ChampionshipKakeru's Next Chapter: Retirement, Streaming, and New Passions | Street Fighter 6 Update2XKO Tier List Breakdown: Noka's Surprising Rankings!Gran Turismo 7 Daily Races Dec 29: Strategies, Tips & Tricks for All 3 Races!
Perks and Power-Ups: The game introduces a system of perks that grant you special attributes. For instance, you might freeze enemies with specific moves, adding a layer of strategy and unpredictability to the combat.
Animal Hybrid Transformations: Prepare for a wild twist! Poly Fighter includes a morph meter that enables your character to transform into animal-hybrid forms, reminiscent of games like Bloody Roar. This feature adds a fun and unexpected element to the gameplay.
Single-Player Roguelike Experience: Unlike many fighting games, Poly Fighter is designed as a single-player adventure. The focus is on completing challenging runs and overcoming obstacles, ensuring that each playthrough offers a fresh and engaging experience.
Early Access and Playtesting: If you're eager to try it out, Poly Fighter is currently in an early playtest phase on Steam. Keep in mind that access is limited and requires a request and acceptance process. Be sure to check out the game's official page for more details: Poly Fighter on Steam.
Don't miss out on the chance to explore this groundbreaking fighting game! With its unique move-stealing mechanics, perk system, and animal transformations, Poly Fighter promises an unforgettable journey. Stay tuned for more updates and be among the first to experience this exciting new addition to the gaming world!