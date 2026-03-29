Political Rivals, Best Friends: CNN's Scott Jennings and David Axelrod's Unlikely Bond (2026)

In a world where political discourse often feels like a battleground, it's refreshing to witness a conversation that transcends partisan divides. This is precisely what unfolded when Democratic strategist David Axelrod and Republican consultant Scott Jennings sat down for a dialogue at Arizona State University. Their discussion, which included former Senator Jeff Flake, offered a glimpse into the possibility of civil and respectful political engagement, even in the face of profound ideological differences.

The Power of Friendship Across the Aisle

What makes this particular conversation so intriguing is the deep friendship that exists between Axelrod and Jennings, despite their opposing political leanings. In an era where political affiliations seem to dictate personal relationships, their bond stands as a testament to the potential for human connection beyond political differences. Axelrod's question, "How is it that we have gotten to the point where being friends with someone who has a different point of view than you is considered somehow inappropriate?" serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of maintaining civility and respect in our political discourse.

The Art of Listening and Sincerity

One of the key takeaways from this dialogue is the emphasis on listening and sincerity. Jennings' observation about Axelrod, "Ax tends to open his heart and his ears before he opens his mouth," highlights the importance of empathy and open-mindedness in political discourse. In an environment where shouting matches and ideological rigidity often dominate, the ability to listen and approach conversations with sincerity can be a powerful tool for fostering understanding and collaboration.

Navigating the Media Landscape

The discussion also delved into the role of media in shaping public opinion and political discourse. Jennings, who frequently appears on programs like "NewsNight with Abby Phillip," acknowledged the challenge of striking a balance between informative political discussions and entertainment. He believes that diverse perspectives and informed guests are key to creating engaging content that informs and entertains audiences. However, he also recognizes the potential pitfalls of quick content, where the focus may shift from substance to spectacle.

The Challenge of Earning Credibility

Both Axelrod and Jennings touched on the issue of media credibility and the rising distrust in media outlets. Jennings, in particular, emphasized the responsibility of the media industry to earn its credibility by owning up to mistakes and committing to continuous improvement. He believes that diversity in media consumption is crucial to avoiding echo chambers, where individuals are exposed only to perspectives that align with their own.

The Limits of Presidential Power

One of the most thought-provoking aspects of the dialogue was the discussion on the limits of presidential power. Axelrod, drawing from his experience as an adviser to former President Barack Obama, reflected on the significance of presidential authority during times of crisis. He acknowledged the heroic role played by Franklin D. Roosevelt in saving the country during the Great Depression and World War II, but also raised the question of whether such expansive powers should be granted to every president.

Jennings, on the other hand, defended the Trump administration's approach, highlighting its success in fulfilling campaign promises and achieving notable feats such as reducing the size of the federal government. He argued that the current administration's tactics, while aggressive, were necessary to navigate the complexities of a divided Congress and a demanding electorate.

Finding Common Ground on the SAVE Act

Despite their differences, Axelrod and Jennings found some common ground when discussing the SAVE Act, a bill proposed by Senator Mike Lee that requires proof of citizenship to register to vote. While Axelrod expressed skepticism about the need for such a bill in states like Arizona, which already require voter ID, Jennings argued that establishing nationwide standards for voter ID and citizenship verification could enhance public confidence in the electoral system.

The Way Forward

As the conversation concluded, both Axelrod and Jennings emphasized the importance of seeking out common humanity and moving beyond our differences. Axelrod's hope for a return to a place where we "seek out our common humanity instead of wallowing in our differences" serves as a powerful reminder of the fundamental challenge facing our democracy. By fostering civil discourse, listening to diverse perspectives, and prioritizing our shared humanity, we can work towards a more inclusive and collaborative political landscape.

In a world that often feels divided, conversations like these offer a glimmer of hope and a reminder that friendship and understanding can transcend political boundaries.