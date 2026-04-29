Police Reform: New Plans to Name and Shame Poorly Performing Forces (2026)

Imagine a future where underperforming police forces are publicly called out and held accountable for their failures. This is the bold vision behind a new set of government reforms set to shake up law enforcement in England and Wales. But here's where it gets controversial: are these changes a necessary step towards better policing, or a power grab by national politicians? Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is set to unveil what the Home Office claims are the most significant policing reforms in two centuries, but not everyone is convinced.

The reforms, to be announced on Monday, introduce strict targets for police forces, focusing on response times to emergency calls, victim satisfaction, and public trust. And this is the part most people miss: the results will be publicly available on a dashboard, allowing citizens to compare their local force’s performance with others. While this transparency is welcomed by some, critics argue it could lead to a focus on metrics over meaningful service quality. As one police chief warned, ‘What gets measured gets done, and what does not get measured does not get done.’

Nationally set targets aren’t new—they were introduced under the Blair government but scrapped in 2011 by the Conservative-led coalition. Now, they’re making a comeback, alongside measures that allow the Home Secretary to intervene directly in struggling forces by deploying special teams or even removing chief constables deemed ineffective. This centralization of power has sparked debate, with one chief calling it a ‘power grab’ that undermines local control.

Since 2011, policing has been largely devolved to local authorities, with elected Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) overseeing priorities and budgets. However, PCCs are set to be abolished by 2028, with the central government taking back the reins. Labour’s argument? Local systems have failed to hold police forces accountable, and it’s time for a nationally driven approach. Mahmood insists, ‘It is essential that the people can determine what they expect from their forces,’ promising to raise standards and reduce crime.

The white paper outlining these reforms, titled From Local to National: A New Model for Policing, is expected to cost £500 million over three years. Supporters believe the investment will pay off through long-term savings, but implementation won’t be easy. Merging police forces—a key part of the plan—could take years and faces resistance from communities wary of losing local identity. For instance, a survey in Devon and Cornwall revealed that 66% of residents oppose merging their force, with some in Cornwall even citing cultural differences with their neighbors in Devon as a reason for resistance.

Mahmood’s approach, described privately as ‘We go large, or we go home,’ includes a ‘significant’ reduction in the 43 police forces currently operating in England and Wales. While she won’t announce a specific number, a commission will review which forces should merge, with chiefs suggesting a target of 12 to 15. However, recent data shows that smaller forces often outperform larger ones in crime clearance rates, raising questions about whether bigger is truly better.

Here’s the burning question: Will these reforms genuinely improve policing, or will they create new problems by prioritizing national control over local needs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—do you think centralization is the answer, or is local autonomy the way forward? The debate is far from over, and your voice matters.