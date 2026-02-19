Police investigating fraud claim against director of liquidated caravan manufacturer Zone RV (2026)

A shocking development has unfolded in the world of luxury caravans, with the liquidation of Zone RV and a fraud investigation targeting its director, David Biggar. This story is a cautionary tale of financial mismanagement and the consequences that follow.

The Fall of Zone RV

Zone RV, a Sunshine Coast-based manufacturer, met its demise in December, leaving behind a trail of debt amounting to a staggering $42 million. The company's collapse has left almost 150 customers in the lurch, with progress payments totaling approximately $15 million made for caravans that remain unbuilt.

Liquidation and the Road Ahead

At a recent virtual meeting, creditors voted to liquidate Zone RV, a decision recommended by the administrator, Cor Cordis. The meeting, which lasted for three hours and included up to 100 customers, was a tense affair. However, there is a glimmer of hope, as Cor Cordis partner Rahul Goyal expressed optimism about an imminent sale to a new buyer who intends to "cherry-pick" the company's assets. Goyal stated, "We're hoping to announce the sale soon, possibly this week or early next week. We want to move swiftly because it's costly having us involved."

Another Cor Cordis partner, Kate Conneely, offered some reassurance to customers anxiously awaiting news about their orders. She suggested that the sale could potentially lead to the completion of additional caravans by the new buyer. However, customers should be prepared to pay an additional fee if their orders are honored.

The Priority of Proceeds

In the event of liquidation, secured creditors, such as banks, and employees will take priority in receiving any proceeds. Customers' best chance of recovering their money lies with a prospective buyer purchasing Zone's assets and agreeing to complete their van orders. This scenario, although uncertain, offers a glimmer of hope for those affected.

The Reasons Behind the Collapse

Cor Cordis attributed Zone RV's downfall to "poor financial management," "risky expansion," constant changes in management, periods of leadership vacuum in finance and operations, and a reliance on customer installment payments to fund the company's operations. Ms. Conneely revealed that a report had been filed with ASIC, alleging that Zone RV's sole director, David Biggar, had breached the Corporations Act.

According to administrators, Zone RV was "likely" trading insolvent since September 2024, but it may have been insolvent as early as August 2023. Ms. Conneely further stated that current and former officers of Zone RV needed to provide explanations for "several transactions." She added that the liquidator's next steps could involve public examinations or pursuing litigation to seek compensation on behalf of the creditors.

The Fraud Investigation

Adding fuel to the fire, Queensland Police have confirmed that they are investigating a fraud complaint related to Mr. Biggar. A spokesperson for the police stated, "As the investigation is ongoing, it is inappropriate to provide any further comment at this time." Mr. Biggar has been contacted for comment, but he has not responded.

This story raises important questions about corporate governance and the responsibilities of company directors. What are your thoughts on this matter? Do you think the consequences for directors should be more stringent to prevent such incidents? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments below!