Police Commissioner Faces Complaint Over 'Putin-Style' Horse Photo Request (2026)

A Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) in Leicestershire and Rutland is facing a complaint over a peculiar request for an election campaign photo. The PCC, Rupert Matthews, allegedly asked a police officer to help arrange a photo opportunity with a horse, reminiscent of Russian President Vladimir Putin's famous topless photoshoot. The incident has sparked a formal investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which found no evidence of criminal activity but referred the matter to the police and crime panel for further review.

The complaint was initially referred to the IOPC on September 4, 2025, and the report details Matthews' request for a police officer's assistance in organizing a photo with a horse for his election campaign. The IOPC's assessment revealed allegations of misconduct in public office and intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence. However, the IOPC did not find sufficient evidence to support criminal charges.

Matthews, who was re-elected in 2024 and defected from the Conservatives to Reform UK in 2025, has a history of public engagement with horses. His office confirms that he has met the officer in question for public events and mentions his fear of horses with humor. The matter is now before a small sub-committee of the police and crime panel, which will decide the outcome of the complaint.

This incident raises questions about the boundaries of political campaigning and the potential for misinterpretation of requests. It also highlights the importance of clear communication and the potential consequences when public officials make unusual requests. The panel's decision will determine whether Matthews' actions were appropriate or if further action is required.

