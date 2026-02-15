Police Brutality: Amnesty Australia Demands Action After Sydney Protests (2026)

Peaceful Protesters Met with Police Brutality: A Call for Justice and Accountability

In a shocking display of state-sanctioned violence, peaceful protesters in Sydney were met with excessive force by NSW police during a demonstration against the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the world watches Israel’s actions in Gaza, Australia’s response to its own citizens protesting these very actions raises serious questions about its commitment to human rights. Amnesty International Australia has boldly condemned this crackdown and is demanding an independent investigation—but will the authorities listen?

The protest, which drew around 10,000 people, was a powerful call for justice and accountability. Demonstrators highlighted the allegations against President Herzog, who has been accused by Amnesty International, the International Court of Justice, and the UN Independent Commission of Enquiry of overseeing and inciting genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, resulting in over 70,000 deaths. Yet, instead of addressing these grave concerns, the NSW police responded with force that many are calling disproportionate and unnecessary. At least 27 people were arrested, and numerous protesters, including First Nations Peoples, Muslim worshippers, and the elderly, were subjected to violence such as pepper spray, horseback charges, and being boxed in with no safe exit.

And this is the part most people miss: The right to peaceful protest is a fundamental human right protected under international law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Australia is a signatory. By suppressing these demonstrations, Australia risks violating its own obligations to uphold freedom of expression and assembly. Mohamed Duar, Amnesty International Australia’s Occupied Palestinian Territory Spokesperson, stated, “What we witnessed was a serious assault on these rights and a deeply troubling display of state-sanctioned violence.”

Scenes of police officers using excessive force against Muslim worshippers peacefully praying and protesters with hands raised in surrender are particularly alarming. These actions not only infringe on the right to protest but also threaten freedom of religion and the safety of vulnerable communities. Amnesty activists, including teenagers, were injured after being surrounded and charged by police at Sydney Town Hall, raising concerns about the targeting of marginalized groups.

The backdrop to this crackdown is equally concerning. The NSW Parliament recently rushed through protest laws that Amnesty warned could criminalize peaceful demonstrations and enable arbitrary enforcement. Last night’s events seem to confirm these fears. “The NSW Government is more concerned with punishing those protesting genocide, occupation, and apartheid than those responsible for these war crimes,” Duar added. This raises a thought-provoking question: Is Australia prioritizing political optics over human rights?

Amnesty International Australia is clear: police must facilitate peaceful protests, not suppress them. Law enforcement should adhere to international standards, using force only as a last resort and ensuring it is proportionate and targeted. Non-violent civil disobedience, even if disruptive, should not be met with violence. Yet, the authorities’ actions suggest an attempt to intimidate and silence dissent. “The Australian people will not be deterred,” Duar asserted. “The right to protest will continue to be exercised, and police conduct must be urgently investigated to deliver accountability and justice.”

Controversial Interpretation: Some argue that the NSW Government’s response reflects a broader trend of criminalizing dissent in the name of maintaining order. But is this truly about order, or is it about silencing uncomfortable truths? We invite you to join the discussion: Do you believe Australia is upholding its human rights obligations, or is this a step backward? Share your thoughts in the comments.

