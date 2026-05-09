Police Allow Muslim Worship at Sydney Protest? What Happened, What It Means (2026)

Here’s a shocking truth: a group of Muslim men were forcibly removed from a Sydney protest by police—despite having been explicitly granted permission to pray just moments before. But here’s where it gets controversial: NSW Police now admit that a senior officer had approved their worship, yet the message never reached the officers on the ground. So, was this a simple miscommunication, or something more systemic? Let’s dive in.

Two hours ago, on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 11:42 a.m., NSW Police confirmed that the men had indeed received permission to pray during the protest against Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with growing calls for a public apology from the police force. And this is the part most people miss: the protest began peacefully but escalated into violence after some demonstrators attempted to march to the NSW Parliament—a move explicitly prohibited under a Public Assembly Restriction Declaration (PARD).

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Footage from the scene shows officers physically interrupting the men mid-prayer, raising questions about religious sensitivity and operational decision-making. NSW Police clarified that the senior officer’s approval was lost in the chaos of a fast-moving, noisy situation. “The message simply didn’t reach the officers executing the move-on direction in time,” a spokesperson explained.

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NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon has apologized for “any offense taken” during the disruption, emphasizing that the action was not religiously motivated. “It was an operational decision to disperse an aggressive crowd,” he stated, referring to the group’s defiance of orders to disperse. However, this explanation hasn’t satisfied everyone.

Here’s the bold question: Does a private apology to select Muslim leaders suffice, or is a public acknowledgment of wrongdoing necessary? Lebanese Muslim Association secretary Gamel Kheir argues the latter, demanding Commissioner Lanyon and Premier Chris Minns issue a public apology via mainstream media. Meanwhile, Independent federal MP Allegra Spender has called for an independent inquiry to “restore public trust” in the police force.

Premier Minns, however, has doubled down on his defense of the police, stating that “constant protests pose a risk to community cohesion.” This stance has only fueled the debate further. Is he right, or does this response undermine the right to peaceful assembly?

The incident leaves us with more questions than answers. Was this a genuine oversight, or does it reflect deeper issues within police protocol? And how can we ensure religious practices are respected during public demonstrations? Let’s keep the conversation going—what’s your take? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Police Allow Muslim Worship at Sydney Protest? What Happened, What It Means (2026)

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