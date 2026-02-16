Polestar's EV Sales Surge: How the 'All About Europe' Strategy Paid Off in 2025 (2026)

The EV Revolution is Here, but Where's the Spotlight?

[1/2] Polestar 5, the newest electric vehicle (EV) from Polestar, takes center stage at the IAA auto show in Munich, Germany, on September 8, 2025. (Photo: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters)

Polestar, the Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer, has witnessed a remarkable surge in sales, with a 27% increase in the fourth quarter of 2025, selling 15,608 vehicles. This brings their annual sales to an impressive 60,119 cars. But here's the twist: this success is largely attributed to a strategic shift towards Europe.

In a market where the U.S. and China often dominate headlines, Polestar's CEO, Michael Lohscheller, boldly declares, "It's all about Europe." The company has strategically pivoted to focus on the European market, which now accounts for a whopping 78% of its sales. This move comes as the U.S. and Chinese markets face headwinds due to softer demand and heightened competition.

A European Conquest:

Polestar's European strategy involves a localized approach, hiring Volvo retailers and building local teams. This has been particularly successful in France, where Lohscheller notes their cars are "very well received." By adapting to regional preferences and leveraging local expertise, Polestar is making a strong case for its European focus.

Online to Offline:

In a surprising move, Polestar has shifted away from its online, direct-to-consumer sales model. Instead, they've embraced a traditional dealer-led approach, expanding their sales network by 50% outside of China, where they've closed all physical retail sites. This strategic adjustment highlights the importance of local presence and customer interaction in the automotive industry.

Challenges and Controversies:

Polestar has faced its fair share of hurdles, including U.S. tariffs that have impacted margins, forcing supply chain adjustments and production relocations to Europe and South Korea. High debt, persistent losses, and launch delays have also plagued the company, leading to a weak share price and the need for a reverse stock split to avoid NASDAQ delisting.

The carmaker's heavy reliance on Chinese funding, particularly from Geely Holding, raises questions about long-term sustainability and strategic autonomy. With Geely also owning Volvo Cars, Polestar's growing dependence on Geely's platforms and supply chain for cost-cutting and efficiency improvements adds an intriguing layer to the story.

What's Next?

Polestar plans to release key product updates and financial outlooks on February 18, 2026, offering a glimpse into its future strategies. As the company navigates the competitive EV landscape, the question remains: Can Polestar sustain its European success and expand its global footprint, or will it face challenges in diversifying its market presence?

