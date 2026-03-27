Polestar's Big Move: Bringing Back Buttons for a Better Driving Experience (2026)

Polestar is finally giving people what they want: Buttons. After years of relying on touchscreens, the Swedish electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is making a bold move to add physical buttons to its cabins. This shift is driven by new regulations and customer feedback, as many drivers are still not satisfied with the screen-heavy approach. Even Polestar, known for its minimalist design, is adapting to the changing demands of the market.

The company's head of design, Philipp Römers, confirmed during an online webcast that future models will feature more tactile buttons and knobs. This is a significant change for a brand that has long embraced the minimalist, screen-heavy aesthetic. But the timing is not a surprise, as new European safety standards require physical controls for vehicles to earn a five-star rating, and China, another key market for Polestar, has also begun tightening regulations around touchscreen-heavy interiors.

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In addition to adding physical controls, Polestar also plans to update its infotainment system. The brand will continue using Android Automotive, but with expanded personalization options designed to make the experience feel more tailored. The interior design itself is also getting attention, with new colors and materials on the way for models like the Polestar 3 and 4, which currently offer only shades like gray, white, and black.

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These changes are part of Polestar's broader effort to turn things around. The automaker recently teased what it called its 'largest model offensive in company history,' which includes an updated Polestar 4, a refreshed Polestar 2, and the announcement of the all-new Polestar 7. Meanwhile, the Polestar 6, originally expected to debut this year, has been delayed.

Motor1's Take: Adding physical buttons and introducing more interior options is a solid first step. But to truly establish itself as a serious contender in the luxury EV space, Polestar will need to deliver genuinely compelling, next-generation products—something the brand says is already in the pipeline. What do you think? What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3-minute survey and let us know!

Polestar's Big Move: Bringing Back Buttons for a Better Driving Experience (2026)

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