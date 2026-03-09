Polar Vortex Split: Major Winter Storms and Cold Weather Ahead (2026)

The Polar Vortex is a powerful force in the winter weather cycle, acting as a spinning wall over the polar regions. When it's strong, it traps cold polar air, preventing it from spilling out into lower latitudes and creating milder conditions for much of the United States and Europe. But when it's disrupted or collapses, it can release cold air outward, leading to significant weather disruptions. This is what we're seeing in the coming weeks, with a Polar Vortex split and collapse predicted for mid-February, following a Stratospheric Warming event. This will bring prolonged cold weather patterns across North America and Europe, with early signs that it could last into early spring. The disruption is already being felt in the United States and Canada, with a deformed, elongated Polar Vortex core pushing cold anomalies into the central and eastern U.S., and temperatures forecast to drop 30°F below normal in some regions. This article will explore the prolonged disruption of the stratospheric Polar Vortex and its resulting weather impacts over North America and Europe for the remainder of winter and into early spring. But here's where it gets controversial: some interpretations suggest that the Polar Vortex collapse could lead to a temporary southerly flow and warmer air in southern and central Europe, while keeping the colder air over the northwestern and northern parts of the continent. This is due to the complex dynamics of the Polar Vortex and the stratospheric warming event. And this is the part most people miss: the Polar Vortex is not just a static entity; it's a dynamic system that can be influenced by various factors, such as high-pressure areas in the stratosphere. To better understand the Polar Vortex, we've produced a high-resolution video that reveals its 3D structure. This video shows the latest forecast split of the Polar Vortex structure from a Stratospheric Warming event over the next two weeks, with a split core extending into North America, bringing down colder air. But before we get to the Stratospheric Warming event, we already have an ongoing disruption in the Polar Vortex. It has brought some of the coldest air into the United States recently and is now forecast to bring another round of cold. This disruption is being analyzed using simple maps showing pressure and temperature at different levels, providing a basic 'health check' of the Polar Vortex. The latest analysis for the mid-stratosphere at the 10mb level (30km/18.5miles height) shows a deformed, elongated Polar Vortex disrupted by two strong stratospheric high-pressure areas with a warming wave, stretching the Polar Vortex and pushing its outer core directly into North America. This is supported by the pressure anomaly forecast for the lower stratosphere at the 50mb level (20km/12.4 miles), showing a strong high-pressure anomaly area around the polar regions and a stretched Polar Vortex core, pushed into North America. As we look ahead to February 2026, a major Stratospheric Warming event is expected to unfold, with a prolonged weakening/disruption of the stratospheric Polar Vortex and a polar air release into the mid-latitudes. This will bring significant weather impacts, with a complete slowdown of the Polar Vortex and a potential wind reversal in the stratosphere. The pressure and temperature anomalies in the stratosphere show a proper, strong SSW event, exactly the type that is usually the driver behind some of the coldest weeks in a winter season. This will lead to a continued cold trend into early March, with below-normal temperatures over western Canada and a cold air anomaly over North America, peaking over the central and eastern United States and southern Canada. This is confirmed by the temperature anomaly pattern in the 0-30 days after a stratospheric warming event, showing a spill of cold air over Europe. However, it's important to note that this is a week 4+ forecast trend, and the real magnitude of the cold may be stronger than shown at this range. Despite the controversy and uncertainty, the current data and forecasts provide confidence that a textbook weather response to the stratospheric warming event will occur across the United States, Canada, and Europe. This article will continue to provide weekly updates on the developing Polar Vortex situation, so stay tuned for more insights into this fascinating and complex weather phenomenon.
Polar Vortex Split: Major Winter Storms and Cold Weather Ahead (2026)
References
- https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-weather/polar-vortex-collapse-february-2026-stratospheric-warming-forecast-winter-united-states-canada-europe-fa/
- https://www.theguardian.com/science/audio/2026/jan/27/world-era-water-bankruptcy-podcast
Article information
Author: Carlyn Walter
Last Updated:
Views: 6469
Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)
Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful
