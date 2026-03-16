Polar Vortex Brings Bitter Cold and Snow to Sault Ste. Marie (2026)

Get ready for a wintry rollercoaster! This weekend's weather is a dramatic ride, starting with snow and ending with a bone-chilling cold snap. But it's the Polar Vortex that steals the show.

As the weekend progresses, the infamous Polar Vortex makes its presence felt in the Sault Ste. Marie region. This weather phenomenon is set to deliver a punch of arctic air, making the start of next week feel like the depths of winter.

The snow doesn't let up: Lake-effect and lake-enhanced snow will persist throughout Friday, leaving a fresh blanket of 4-6cm by the evening. It's a gentle snowfall, but don't be fooled by the calm – the wind chill will make -6°C feel like a frigid -12°C.

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Saturday's weather remains unsettled: Expect a cloudy day with a light dusting of flurries, up to 1cm. Temperatures will briefly climb to -3°C, but don't get too comfortable; they'll plummet to -12°C overnight as the cold air returns with a vengeance.

Sunday brings a new chill: Arctic high pressure takes over, bringing a return to colder temperatures. Lake-effect snow will intermittently add to the scenery, particularly in the afternoon and evening, with up to 2cm of accumulation. With temperatures struggling to reach -7°C during the day and dropping to a frigid -16°C overnight, it's a stark contrast to Saturday's brief warmth. And this is the part most people miss: the beauty of the lake effect, painting the sky with clouds and snow, even as the temperatures drop.

But here's where it gets controversial: Is the Polar Vortex a friend or foe? While it brings extreme cold, it also creates stunning winter landscapes. What's your take? Are you a fan of the Polar Vortex's dramatic weather, or do you prefer milder conditions? Share your thoughts in the comments below!