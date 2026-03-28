Polar Bear Plunge in Montreal: Brave Swimmers Take the St. Lawrence River Challenge (2026)

Brace yourself for a chilling adventure! Every Sunday at 9 a.m., a group of brave souls from Montreal's Polar Bear Club take the plunge into the icy waters near Verdun Beach. But wait, there's a twist! While some groundhogs predict an early spring, these enthusiasts embrace the lingering winter with a refreshing dip in the St. Lawrence River.

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Controversial Take: Is the Polar Bear Plunge a daring adventure or a health risk? Share your thoughts below! Are these plunges a fun way to embrace the winter or a potential danger? Let the discussion begin!