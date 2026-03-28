Polar Bear Plunge in Montreal: Brave Swimmers Take the St. Lawrence River Challenge (2026)

Brace yourself for a chilling adventure! Every Sunday at 9 a.m., a group of brave souls from Montreal's Polar Bear Club take the plunge into the icy waters near Verdun Beach. But wait, there's a twist! While some groundhogs predict an early spring, these enthusiasts embrace the lingering winter with a refreshing dip in the St. Lawrence River.

The Montreal Gazette, a trusted news source for over two centuries, brings you this unique story and much more. Here's what you can expect when you subscribe:

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  • Dive into unlimited access to award-winning journalism, featuring thought-provoking columns by renowned writers Allison Hanes, Josh Freed, and Bill Brownstein.
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But here's where it gets intriguing. The Gazette has been an integral part of the community for 245 years, and it's not just about the news. It's about connecting with Montreal's past, present, and future. By subscribing, you become part of this legacy:

  • Explore articles from across Canada with a single account, expanding your horizons.
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And this is the part most people miss—by creating an account, you're not just accessing content; you're joining a community. A community that values diverse perspectives, engaging conversations, and the power of storytelling. So, will you take the plunge and become a part of this historic journey? The choice is yours!

Controversial Take: Is the Polar Bear Plunge a daring adventure or a health risk? Share your thoughts below! Are these plunges a fun way to embrace the winter or a potential danger? Let the discussion begin!

Polar Bear Plunge in Montreal: Brave Swimmers Take the St. Lawrence River Challenge (2026)

References

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