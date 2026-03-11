Pokémon Wind & Wave: Official Site Registered? Leaks, Rumors, and What's Next! (2026)

Get ready, Pokémon fans! Exciting news is brewing as the official site for Pokémon Wind & Wave appears to have been registered. But here's where it gets controversial: not everything is set in stone just yet. Currently, any link that includes “/win” simply redirects users back to the main Pokémon homepage. This indicates that while there may be a registration for pokemon.com/windwave, it's not definitively confirmed. However, the title does seem to connect with recent leaks about upcoming developments from The Pokémon Company.

The next major installment in the Pokémon series is Pokémon Wind & Wave, as revealed in a significant leak disclosing The Pokémon Company's future initiatives. You can find more details about it at this link: https://mynintendonews.com/2025/10/16/pokemon-wind-wave-battle-system-will-apparently-be-turn-based/. Today marks an important milestone as the official website is live and redirects to https://www.pokemon.com/windwave. This suggests that The Pokémon Company is moving forward with its agenda, regardless of the information made public through various leaks.

Expect these new games to be part of the exciting announcements planned for the 30th anniversary celebration occurring in just two months. This raises intriguing questions: How do you feel about the potential changes in gameplay? Are you excited or concerned about what these leaks might mean for the future of the franchise? Let's discuss your thoughts in the comments!