Pokémon TCG Standard Format Rotation 2026: What You Need to Know (2026)

2026 Pokémon TCG Standard Format Rotation Announcement: A New Era of Competitive Pokémon

Every Championship Series season, Play! Pokémon takes a bold step to maintain a vibrant and competitive environment. They strategically remove older cards from the Standard format, challenging seasoned players to innovate and enabling newcomers to join the thrilling world of Play! Pokémon events with the latest releases. This rotation ensures that the ruleset remains consistent across all platforms, including the official digital platform, Pokémon TCG Live (https://tcg.pokemon.com/tcgl).

The 2026 Standard Format Revolution

The upcoming Standard format for 2026 brings a significant change. Cards marked with the "G" regulation will no longer be legal for play, while those with "H," "I," and "J" marks will be. This rule applies regardless of the expansion a card belongs to. Players must carefully examine the bottom of each card to determine its legality. New cards, however, must adhere to a two-week waiting period before they can be used in tournaments.

In-person events will witness the Standard format rotation on April 10, 2026, while digital play on Pokémon TCG Live will start on March 26, 2026. This staggered approach allows players to familiarize themselves with the new format before competing in live events.

A Special Note on Reprints

For players with older card collections, there's good news. Cards without regulation marks can still be used if they are currently legal. For instance, Rare Candy from the Sun & Moon expansion remains valid because its counterpart in the Mega Evolution expansion carries an "I" mark. Similarly, Boss's Orders from the Sword & Shield—Rebel Clash expansion, despite its "D" mark, can be played due to a valid "I" marked card in the Mega Evolution expansion. The Play! Pokémon Tournament Rules Handbook (https://www.pokemon.com/uk/play-pokemon/about/tournaments-rules-and-resources) provides further insights into acceptable reprints.

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The Unchanged Expanded Format

The Expanded format remains unchanged, preserving the Black & White Series and beyond. Players are advised to verify the format before selecting their decks for events. New expansions become legal for tournament play two weeks after their release, just like in the Standard format.

Digital Play Considerations

It's important to note that Pokémon TCG Live currently doesn't support all Expanded format cards for active play. However, plans for backwards compatibility are underway, with phased support for additional cards expected later this year. This gradual approach ensures a smooth transition and maintains the quality of gameplay.

Banned Cards in Expanded Format

Several cards are currently banned from the Expanded format. You can find the comprehensive list of banned cards here (https://www.pokemon.com/uk/play-pokemon/about/pokemon-tcg-banned-card-list).