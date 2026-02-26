Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 Pre-Order Bonus Revealed - Get Your Flat Leaf Plant! (2026)

Get ready for a wild adventure with Pokémon Pokopia, an exciting new spin on the beloved Pokémon franchise! This upcoming game promises to offer a unique and immersive experience, taking players on a journey through a vibrant world where farming, friendship, and creativity reign supreme.

But here's where it gets controversial... Pokémon Pokopia is set to release exclusively on the Switch 2, and with its launch date fast approaching (March 5th, 2026), pre-order bonuses are starting to pop up online.

One such bonus, as revealed by Serebii.net, is a special download code for a 'Flat Leaf Plant' item, available to those who pre-order the game from Amazon in the US or Best Buy in Canada. This decorative item can be used to personalize spaces within the game, adding a touch of greenery to your virtual world.

And this is the part most people miss... even if you're not planning to pre-order from these specific stores, you can still obtain this plant through regular gameplay! So, no trainer needs to feel left out.

Pokémon Pokopia is an exclusive Switch 2 title, and if you're eager to explore this new Pokémon adventure, be sure to check out our guide on Nintendo Life for more pre-order offers and bonuses.

