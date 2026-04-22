Pokémon Pokopia Pre-Order Bonus: Free Ditto Plushie & In-Game Item! (2026)

Attention all Pokémon fans: If you’ve been dreaming of a Pokémon-themed sim game, your wait is finally over! Pokémon Pokopia is on its way, and it’s bringing more than just a new adventure—it’s offering a free gift that’s too cute to resist. But here’s where it gets exciting: pre-ordering the physical copy from the official Pokémon Center site not only secures your game but also lands you a complimentary Ditto Sitting Cuties Plush, valued at $9.99. This 4¾-inch plushie is the perfect companion for your gaming sessions, and it’s exclusively available with pre-orders.

Announced during the September 2025 Nintendo Direct, Pokémon Pokopia lets you step into the shoes—or rather, the gelatinous form—of a Ditto transformed into a human. Your mission? To build a thriving town by gathering resources, crafting, and using iconic Pokémon moves to reshape the world around you. It’s a fresh take on the Pokémon universe, blending simulation gameplay with the charm we all know and love. And this is the part most people miss: the game also includes a free in-game Ditto rug, redeemable via the Mystery Gift feature until January 31, 2027, for those who purchase early.

Priced at $69.99 in the US and £58.99 in the UK, Pokémon Pokopia is set to launch on March 5, 2026, for the Switch 2. But here’s the controversial part: is the physical copy worth the extra effort, especially when digital downloads are so convenient? Some argue that the Ditto plush and in-game rug make it a no-brainer, while others might question the value of physical media in 2026. What’s your take?

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So, will you be grabbing Pokémon Pokopia on the Switch 2? Are you tempted by the adorable Ditto plush? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your thoughts! Is this the Pokémon game you’ve been waiting for, or is it just another entry in the ever-growing franchise? Share your opinions and spark the debate!