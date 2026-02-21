Pokémon GO: Unova Legends Unite! Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem Raid Guide (2026)

Get ready, Pokémon GO trainers, because the legendary creatures of the Unova region are about to shake up your world! But here's where it gets exciting: Reshiram, Zekrom, Black Kyurem, and White Kyurem are taking center stage in the Kyurem Fusion Raid Day event on January 10, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. This isn't your average raid day—these powerful Pokémon will rotate every half hour, giving you a chance to face off against each one. First up are Reshiram and Black Kyurem, followed by Zekrom and White Kyurem. And here’s the kicker: defeating Black Kyurem or White Kyurem could lead to a Kyurem encounter!

To help you tackle these legends, Niantic is throwing in some sweet bonuses. Trainers can snag up to five extra free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs, and the daily Remote Raid limit will jump to 20 from January 9 at 5:00 p.m. to January 10 at 8:00 p.m. PST. And this is the part most people miss: your chances of encountering Shiny Reshiram, Shiny Zekrom, and Shiny Kyurem will be boosted during the event!

Each of these Raid Bosses comes with a unique Charged Attack: Reshiram knows Fusion Flare, Zekrom knows Fusion Bolt, and Kyurem might know Glaciate. Completing these raids will reward you with Fusion Energy, which you can use to fuse Kyurem with Zekrom or Reshiram to create Black Kyurem or White Kyurem, respectively. But here's where it gets controversial: if your Kyurem knows Glaciate, that attack will transform—Black Kyurem will learn Freeze Shock, while White Kyurem will learn Ice Burn. Is this a game-changer for your battle strategy, or just a fun twist? Let us know in the comments!

For those looking to maximize their experience, an event ticket is available for US$4.99 (or equivalent local pricing). Ticket holders will score eight additional Raid Passes, higher chances of Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles, 50% extra XP, and double Stardust from completed raids. Plus, you can gift tickets to friends who’ve reached Great Friends status or higher.

Now, let’s talk strategy. Which Pokémon should you bring to these raids?

Reshiram Raids:



Reshiram is a Dragon- and Fire-type, so Ground-, Rock-, and Dragon-type attacks are your best bet. Here are some top counters:



- Eternatus (Dragon/Poison)



- Mega Rayquaza (Dragon/Flying)



- Mega Garchomp (Dragon/Ground)



- Primal Groudon (Ground/Fire)



- Garchomp/Shadow Garchomp (Dragon/Ground)



- Origin Forme Dialga (Dragon/Steel)

Zekrom Raids:



Zekrom is Dragon- and Electric-type, making it weak to Ice-, Ground-, Dragon-, and Fairy-type attacks. Consider these options:



- Eternatus (Dragon/Poison)



- Mega Rayquaza (Dragon/Flying)



- Mega Garchomp (Dragon/Ground)



- Primal Groudon (Ground/Fire)



- Garchomp/Shadow Garchomp (Dragon/Ground)



- Mega Salamence (Dragon/Flying)

Black Kyurem and White Kyurem Raids:



Both are Dragon- and Ice-type, so Fighting-, Rock-, Dragon-, Steel-, and Fairy-type attacks will give you the edge. Here’s who to bring:



- Crowned Sword Zacian (Fairy/Steel)



- Crowned Shield Zamazenta (Fighting/Steel)



- Rayquaza/Mega Rayquaza (Flying/Dragon)



- Dusk Mane Necrozma (Psychic/Steel)



- Mega Lucario (Fighting/Steel)



- Gardevoir/Shadow Gardevoir/Mega Gardevoir (Fairy/Psychic)

With so much at stake, there’s no time to waste! Will you be ready to fuse and conquer these Legendary Pokémon? Share your strategies and thoughts below—we’d love to hear how you’re preparing for Kyurem Fusion Raid Day!