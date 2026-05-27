Pokémon GO's Big Changes: No More Paid Tickets, More Shiny Evolved Pokémon & Event Passes (2026)

Get ready for a major shift in the Pokémon Go universe! IGN reveals that Niantic is shaking up the game's monetization model, moving away from the ubiquitous paid tickets that have accompanied almost every in-game event.

But here's the twist: instead of abandoning paid content, Niantic is introducing a new focus on 'GO Passes', a battle pass-like system. This change will undoubtedly spark debates among players, as it shifts the game's monetization strategy towards a more premium model.

Previously, players could purchase optional tickets for $1-$5, granting them additional Pokémon encounters or items during events. Now, Niantic plans to offer GO Passes for the game's most significant events, such as Go Fest, Go Tour, Halloween, and Christmas, at a higher price point of $8 to $20. These passes promise exclusive rewards, including Golden Bottle Caps and Lucky Trinkets, which are sure to entice dedicated players.

And this is where it gets interesting: the game will also introduce a more consistent event schedule, with a Saturday focus for weekend events and an in-game calendar. This change aims to provide a more structured experience for players, making it easier to plan their Pokémon-catching adventures.

One of the most exciting updates is the availability of evolved Shiny Pokémon in the wild. In the past, only base forms of Pokémon could be found as Shiny, with a few exceptions. Now, players can encounter evolved forms like Ivysaur and Charmeleon in their Shiny glory, a feature fans have been eagerly awaiting. This change brings Pokémon Go closer to the main series games, where evolved Shiny Pokémon are standard.

Niantic is also increasing the chances of encountering Shiny Pokémon in Team Rocket battles, creating more opportunities for players to expand their collections. These changes are a direct response to fan feedback, showing Niantic's commitment to enhancing the player experience.

What do you think about this new direction for Pokémon Go? Are you excited about the potential for more premium events and the chance to catch evolved Shiny Pokémon, or do you have concerns about the shift towards higher-priced passes? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's discuss the future of this beloved AR game!