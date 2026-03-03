Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Remakes: Everything We Know So Far (2026)

Get ready for a blast from the past, Pokémon fans! Nintendo just dropped a bombshell: they're bringing the beloved Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen to the Switch consoles, but with a twist. These classic games won't be available through the Nintendo Switch Online service, meaning you'll have to purchase them separately.

This announcement comes as part of the annual Pokémon Presents broadcast, a tradition to celebrate the anniversary of the original Pokémon Red and Green games. This year, the event holds extra significance as it marks three decades since these iconic titles first graced the Game Boy.

Mark your calendars for Friday, February 27th, at 2 PM UK time (6 AM Pacific Time or 9 AM Eastern Time). During this special broadcast, Nintendo will unveil the release of the FireRed and LeafGreen remakes for the Switch and Switch 2. These remakes, originally released for the Game Boy Advance, will be available for purchase and download on Pokémon Day, immediately after the presentation.

But here's where it gets exciting: you can already get a glimpse of these remastered games! A teaser trailer for the Switch editions is available, and eager fans can even pre-order the games on the Nintendo eShop for £16.99 each.

And that's not all! The presentation may also reveal more details about Pokémon Pokopia, a highly anticipated game inspired by Animal Crossing. Our very own Alex has high praise for this upcoming release, calling it a delightful mashup of beloved mechanics and the charming Pokémon world. He even draws comparisons to the 2012 strategy crossover, Pokémon Conquest.

We can also expect updates on popular Pokémon titles like Pokémon Go, Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon EX Masters. There might even be news about the Pokémon park in Japan. But one of our writers, Lottie, is particularly eager for any hints about Generation 10 Pokémon.

So, what's your take on this news? Are you excited for the remakes, or do you prefer the originals? And what are your predictions for the upcoming Pokémon Presents broadcast? Share your thoughts in the comments below!