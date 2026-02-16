Pokémon Cards Worth £10k Stolen: Two Men Arrested After Warehouse Burglary! (2026)

Imagine waking up to find that thieves have smashed through a brick wall just to steal Pokémon cards worth £10,000. Sounds like a plot from a heist movie, right? But this isn’t fiction—it’s exactly what happened in Nottinghamshire recently. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a daring overnight raid on a warehouse in Retford. Here’s how it all went down: At around 01:00 GMT on Saturday, alarms blared at a storage facility on Aurillac Way, alerting Nottinghamshire Police to the break-in. When officers arrived, they discovered a scene straight out of a thriller—cut fencing, a breached brick wall, and a missing stash of highly valuable Pokémon cards. But here’s where it gets even more intriguing: Using CCTV footage, police tracked the stolen goods to a storage yard in South Yorkshire, where two men were caught in the act of moving the boxes.

The suspects, aged 24 and 26, are from Leeds, and investigators are now working to determine if others were involved. And this is the part most people miss: Pokémon cards, tied to the wildly popular Japanese animation franchise, have become a hot commodity in recent years, with some rare cards fetching thousands of pounds. It’s not just a kids’ game anymore—it’s a high-stakes collector’s market. Det Sgt Andrea Brown praised the swift response, stating, ‘Within hours of the burglary, we’ve arrested two suspects and recovered the stolen goods.’

But here’s the controversial question: Is the skyrocketing value of Pokémon cards turning them into a target for crime? Or is this just an isolated incident? Let us know what you think in the comments below. And if you’re in Nottingham, tell us—what stories should we be covering next?