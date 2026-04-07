Poilievre vs. Conservative MP: Canada-US Relations Under Scrutiny (2026)

Bold claim: Canada’s reaction to U.S. tariffs and taunts isn’t just a passing headline—it’s a heated leadership test for the Conservative Party and the country’s trade strategy. But here’s where it gets controversial… Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he disagrees with a fellow MP’s blunt take on how Canada should respond to the Trump tariff era and its accompanying jabs. After Jamil Jivani’s Washington trip, he told Breitbart News that Canada is “shooting ourselves in the foot if we continue this anti-America hissy fit.” Poilievre pushed back, making clear that Jivani speaks for himself while he speaks for the party.

What happened, in plain terms: Jivani argued that Canada’s stance risks hurting itself by appearing combative toward the United States. Poilievre countered that Canadians have legitimate grievances about tariff measures and hostile remarks from the U.S. president, and that MPs should leverage their networks to defend Canadian jobs. He added that while Jivani is one voice, the party as a whole must chart its own course.

Context matters: U.S.-Canada tensions have been higher since Trump’s re-election, with Trump publicly belittling Canada and slapping tariffs on various Canadian goods. In the background, Canada’s relationship appears to be softening in some areas of travel and trade during the Trump era, a trend commentary and data points have highlighted.

Jivani, who represents Oshawa-area interests and is a close associate of U.S. Vice-President JD Vance, used his Washington trip to advocate for stronger cross-border dialogue. He claimed meetings with administration officials and even reported receiving a personal message from Trump.

Meanwhile, Canada’s domestic politics are preparing for a crucial review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) this year. Janice Charette, a veteran negotiator, will lead Canada’s side of the talks. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s approach to this issue surfaced in Poilievre’s remarks, emphasizing adaptation over emotions when dealing with the president’s rhetoric.

On the substance of Jivani’s trip, Poilievre emphasized that every MP should work to overturn tariffs and protect Canadian jobs, but he reiterated that Jivani isn’t speaking for the party as a whole. In time, the government’s chief trade negotiator and Canada’s broader strategy will play a pivotal role as talks with the United States evolve, including questions about whether the U.S. might pursue separate deals with Canada and Mexico.

Questions to consider: Should Canadian MPs publicly publicize differences within the party about how to handle U.S. tariffs, or is unity more important for a stable negotiating position? Do strong, outspoken voices from within the party help or hinder Canada’s chances in the next round of cross-border trade talks? What’s your take on balancing firm economic defense with open diplomatic channels—essential for protecting jobs, or a potential spark for further friction?