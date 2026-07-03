Pogačar Rival Showdown: Van Aert, Van der Poel, Pedersen Ready for E3 & Gent-Wevelgem (2026)

The cobbled classics season is heating up, and with it, the battle for dominance in the cycling world intensifies. The recent Milan-San Remo race has set the stage for an intriguing showdown between Tadej Pogačar and his rivals, with the likes of Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, and Mads Pedersen in the spotlight. But who are the real contenders, and what does their performance tell us about the upcoming classics? Let's delve into the analysis and explore the possibilities.

The Rise of Mads Pedersen

Mads Pedersen, the Lidl-Trek team leader, has emerged as a dark horse in the classics scene. After a crash at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in February, his participation in the classics was uncertain. However, his fourth-place finish in Milan-San Remo has injected new confidence into his team. Pedersen's performance was remarkable, considering he returned to racing just six weeks after surgery. His statement at the finish line, expressing gratitude for his team's unwavering support, highlights the importance of belief and trust in the sport.

Pedersen's result in San Remo is a testament to his resilience and the team's faith in him. It's a significant step forward for Lidl-Trek, who now have a clear leader in the classics. With Pedersen's performance, the team can approach the upcoming races with renewed optimism, especially with the challenges posed by illness to other team members.

The Questions Surrounding van Aert and van der Poel

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel, both formidable classics specialists, have yet to fully convince in the early stages of the season. Van Aert, known for his versatility, finished 12th in Milan-San Remo, while van der Poel, a formidable sprinter, struggled to finish in the top 10. Their performances raise questions about their readiness for the demanding classics season.

Van Aert's 12th-place finish in San Remo might be a cause for concern, as he aims to build on his success in the spring classics. His recent victory in the UAE Tour, a stage race, showcases his ability to adapt to different race formats. However, the classics demand a unique set of skills, and van Aert's performance in San Remo may indicate a need for further refinement in his classics strategy.

As for van der Poel, his struggle in San Remo could be attributed to the race's unique characteristics. The sprint finish in San Remo favors different skills compared to the classics, where endurance and tactical awareness are crucial. His focus on sprinting might be a strategic choice, but it also highlights the challenges he faces in adapting to the classics format.

The Broader Implications

The performances of these riders have broader implications for the classics season. With Pogačar's win in Milan-San Remo, the pressure is on his rivals to step up and challenge his dominance. The upcoming races, including E3 Saxo Classic, Gent-Wevelgem, Tour of Flanders, and Paris-Roubaix, will provide further insights into the pecking order of classics specialists.

The classics season is a testament to the unpredictability and excitement of cycling. The performances of these riders showcase the importance of resilience, adaptability, and belief. As the season progresses, we can expect further surprises and shifts in the rankings, making it a thrilling spectacle for cycling enthusiasts worldwide.

In my opinion, the cobbled classics season is a fascinating display of talent and strategy. The performances of riders like Pedersen, van Aert, and van der Poel provide valuable insights into their capabilities and the challenges they face. As the season unfolds, we can anticipate a thrilling battle for supremacy, with each race offering a unique opportunity for riders to showcase their skills and determination.