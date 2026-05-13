Podziemski's Clutch Performance Leads Warriors to Victory Over Nuggets | NBA Highlights (2026)

Bold statement: An incredible late surge off the bench propels the Warriors to a convincing 128-117 victory over the Nuggets, turning a tight finish into a comfortable win. But here’s where it gets interesting: Podziemski’s clutch finish dominates the headlines, yet the night was full of standout performances and notable absences that shaped the result.

Golden State jumped out with energy and rolled through the game despite missing its stars. Brandin Podziemski finished strong, tallying 12 of his 18 points in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, helping the Warriors seal the win. He shot 7-of-16 from the field and added 15 rebounds and nine assists, delivering a near-triple-double impact in a pivotal moment. Al Horford also energized the floor, drilling six three-pointers on his way to 22 points and seven assists, while the Chase Center crowd found plenty to cheer about.

The Warriors, dealing with injuries to Stephen Curry (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and Jimmy Butler (torn right ACL), along with a late scratch for Draymond Green (back), managed to snap a two-game losing streak. Moses Moody contributed 23 points and seven boards, and DeAnthony Melton added 20 points to balance the offense.

Denver, despite Jokic’s near-dominant all-around line—25 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists, his fifth triple-double in seven games and the 183rd of his career—couldn’t sustain an early lead. Jokic flirted with a triple-double at halftime with one assist away, while Jamal Murray (21 points), Christian Braun (18), and Bruce Brown (12) kept the Nuggets in the fight, particularly after a strong start had Denver hoping to seize control earlier.

Coming off a sensational 54-point performance against Portland on Friday, Denver never held a first-half lead. The Nuggets rallied in the second half, but Golden State answered with a decisive 19-8 run to close things out. Podziemski punctuated the stretch with two timely threes and a pivotal put-back, and Horford delivered a sixth triple from deep that had the Home Court energy at peak intensity.

Horford set the tone early, knocking down two triples and scoring 11 in the first quarter, while Golden State extended the lead to 76-67 by halftime even as Jokic was one assist shy of a triple-double.

Up next

- Nuggets visit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

- Warriors head to New Orleans to play the Pelicans on Tuesday.

Thought-provoking takeaway: If the Warriors can sustain this level of balanced scoring while navigating injuries, they’ll present a real test for any contender. And this is the part many fans overlook: the depth and timely shooting off the bench can often tilt playoff-caliber games, even when a team is missing its top stars. Do you think this depth bodes well for Golden State as the season progresses, or will injuries inevitably catch up with them? Share your perspective in the comments.