Poco X8 Pro & Pro Max Leaks: Dimensity 9500s vs 8500 Ultra, 6.83" 120Hz OLED – Full Specs Revealed (2026)

The smartphone world is buzzing with whispers about Poco’s upcoming X8 Pro series—and the leaked specs might just redefine what we expect from mid-range powerhouses. But here’s the kicker: these phones might not be as ‘new’ as they seem. Let’s dive into the details that have tech fans divided.

Fresh certifications for the Poco X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max have surfaced, signaling a launch is right around the corner. Recently, the X8 Pro even appeared on Geekbench, accidentally revealing its chipset secrets. Now, a trusted tipster has spilled the beans on every spec you’d want to know—from display tech to charging speeds—and the story they tell is fascinating.

Meet the X8 Pro Max: A Dimensity-Powered Beast?

The Pro Max variant is rumored to pack the Dimensity 9500s chipset, a processor typically reserved for flagship devices. Paired with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM (which acts like a supercharged multitasking engine) and UFS 4.1 storage (blazing-fast file access), this phone aims to punch above its weight class. But here’s where it gets controversial: could this chipset handle graphically intense games like Genshin Impact without overheating? Some experts argue that mid-range chips still lag behind Snapdragon’s top-tier offerings in sustained performance.

The display specs are equally eye-catching: a 6.83-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate (smoother scrolling!) and a jaw-dropping 2,000 nits peak brightness—bright enough to rival sunlight. For context, most phones max out at around 1,500 nits. Add in 3,840Hz PWM dimming (which reduces eye strain in low-light use) and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor (faster and more secure than optical scanners), and you’ve got a display that feels premium.

Photography fans won’t be disappointed either: a 50MP Light Hunter 600 main camera (optimized for low-light scenes), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP selfie shooter. Powering it all is an 8,500mAh battery—nearly double the capacity of older models—with 100W wired charging (expect a 15-minute full charge!). And yes, it’s IP69K-rated (dust/waterproof), supports Wi-Fi 7 (future-proof connectivity), and even includes an IR blaster for controlling your TV.

X8 Pro: The More Affordable Twin?

The standard X8 Pro takes a step back with the Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, a 6.59-inch OLED screen matching its sibling’s specs, and a 6,500mAh battery (still massive by 2024 standards). Its camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor—a popular choice for its color accuracy—and the same 100W charging tech. While it shares the IP69K rating and connectivity options (Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4), it sticks with an optical fingerprint scanner instead of the ultrasonic version.

The Rebranding Debate: Redmi Turbo in Disguise?

Here’s the plot twist: leaks suggest these phones are rebranded versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 series. The X8 Pro Max allegedly mirrors the Redmi Turbo 5 Max, while the X8 Pro aligns with the Turbo 5. This isn’t new for Poco, which often repackages Redmi models for global markets. But does this strategy hurt the brand’s credibility? Some fans argue that rebranding stifles innovation, while others see it as a smart way to deliver value quickly. What’s your take? Would you care if your phone’s ‘new’ tech was already available under a different name?

Both devices are expected to run HyperOS 3 (Xiaomi’s Android 16-based software) out of the box—a system promising smoother animations and better app optimization. But here’s the part most people miss: HyperOS’s cross-device connectivity features, like seamless file transfers between Xiaomi laptops and phones, could be a hidden selling point.

Final Thoughts: Is This the Mid-Range Revolution We Need?

With specs that blur the line between mid-range and flagship, the X8 Pro series could shake up the market. Yet questions linger: Will the Dimensity 9500s deliver consistent performance under pressure? Does rebranding matter if the hardware meets your needs? And could Poco’s focus on battery life and charging speeds finally make ‘all-day battery’ a reality? Let us know in the comments—do you see these leaks as groundbreaking, or just a clever repackaging of old ideas?