PM Law Firm Closure: Potential Fraud Investigation Unveiled (2026)

A shocking case of potential fraud has been uncovered at the now-closed PM Law firm, leaving clients and staff reeling. The SRA, the regulatory body, has confirmed that the firm's closure was not as straightforward as it should have been, and an investigation is underway to uncover the truth.

Jonathan Peddie, the executive director of legal and enforcement, emphasized the public's strong interest in this case due to its significant impact on clients. He stated, "We are doing everything in our power to protect and support those affected, and our investigation is moving swiftly."

But here's where it gets controversial... Peddie acknowledged that the situation is complex, and they are still piecing together the core facts. The investigation's focus is on understanding what happened, how it occurred, and identifying those responsible.

"We will take necessary action to safeguard the public, including enforcement measures against any individuals involved in misconduct," Peddie assured. He added that information has been shared with relevant law enforcement agencies.

PM Law, a network of firms operating under one brand, specialized in personal injury, wills, and conveyancing. With over 600 employees across various firms, including Proddow Mackay, Butterworths Solicitors, WB Pennine Solicitors, and Angela Viney Conveyancing Services, the impact of its closure is widespread.

Clients shared their stories with the BBC, describing how the closure stranded them mid-house sale or left them with two active mortgages due to missed redemption payments. Staff, too, were devastated to learn of their job losses through a notice posted in the firm's windows.

The BBC has made extensive efforts to contact PM Law, reaching out to their Sheffield headquarters in person, by phone, and email. Questions were also directed to the SRA, the appointed intervention agents, and senior staff via LinkedIn.

The SRA's intervention agent, Gordons LLP, has taken possession of the firm's files and funds, including client monies. They are diligently working through tens of thousands of files to provide support to affected clients. For more information on how Gordons LLP is assisting clients, visit their website.

This case raises important questions about the protection of clients and staff in such situations. What are your thoughts on the matter? Feel free to share your opinions and experiences in the comments below.