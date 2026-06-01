PM Albanese's Budget Tax Changes Leave Young Investors Confused (2026)

The Albanese government's recent budget decision to remove the capital gains tax (CGT) discount for shares and businesses has sparked confusion and criticism, particularly among young Australians and financial influencers. The move, aimed at redirecting investment towards more productive sectors of the economy, has been met with skepticism and a sense of unfairness.

Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister, sat down with financial influencer Natasha Etschmann to address these concerns. However, the interview seemed to backfire, as both the interviewer and her followers remained perplexed by the decision. Etschmann, with over 130,000 followers on TikTok, posed a direct question: why were the CGT changes applied to all assets, rather than just residential property?

The Prime Minister's response was that the previous system had distorted the market, directing investment heavily towards property, which contributed to the housing market's imbalance. He argued that the CGT discount had been a distortion, and the changes were necessary to rebalance the system, ensuring that capital gains tax is based on real gains, not just inflation.

However, the PM's explanation did not satisfy Etschmann or her audience. Commentators accused him of avoiding the question and providing circular answers. One commenter wrote, 'What a weird non-answer. He upped taxes on business and shares because people were investing in property?' Another added, 'Let's be clear... and then rambles with zero clarity.'

The budget's impact on young investors is a significant concern. Millennials, who make up almost 40% of the population, invest in shares and ETFs to save for house deposits. The removal of the CGT discount means they will face higher tax rates on capital gains, potentially hindering their financial goals. This has led to comparisons with New Zealand, where the absence of a CGT is seen as more favorable for businesses and innovation.

Data from The Australian Financial Review further highlights the disparity, showing that less than 40% of capital gains come from property. This contradicts the government's claim that the tax increase will benefit young home buyers. The Albanese government's approach to CGT has raised questions about the effectiveness of their policies in addressing the needs of young Australians.

In conclusion, the removal of the CGT discount has sparked confusion and criticism, with many feeling it unfairly affects young investors. The government's explanation, while intended to rebalance the market, has not satisfied those concerned about the impact on their financial future. This incident underscores the challenges of communicating complex economic policies to the public and the potential for unintended consequences.