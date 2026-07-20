Plymouth Argyle vs Burton Albion: League One Match Analysis | Stats, Head-to-Head & Key Moments (2026)

Get ready for an intense League One clash! Plymouth Argyle and Burton Albion are set to battle it out, but who will come out on top?

The Scoreboard Showdown:

- Plymouth Argyle and Burton Albion have a rich history of head-to-head encounters, and this time, it's all about the stats.

- Will Plymouth's possession dominance pay off, or will Burton's defensive resilience shine through?

Stats Breakdown:

- Possession: Plymouth Argyle dominated with 66.3% possession, leaving Burton Albion with a mere 33.7%. But does possession really win matches?

- Shooting Power: Plymouth fired 20 shots, with 5 on target, while Burton managed 8 shots, only 2 finding the target. A clear advantage for Plymouth, but accuracy is key.

- In the Box: Plymouth's players touched the ball 31 times inside Burton's box, compared to Burton's 10 in Plymouth's. A sign of Plymouth's attacking intent.

- Goalkeeping Heroes: Both teams' goalkeepers made 2 saves each, showcasing their equal importance in this fixture.

- Aerial Battles: Plymouth won 24 aerial duels, 8 more than Burton's 16. Could this be a game-changer?

- Fair Play: Interestingly, both teams committed 7 fouls each, resulting in an equal number of yellow cards. A clean and respectful match so far.

- Corner Kicks: Plymouth earned 9 corners, more than doubling Burton's 4. But can they convert these set-pieces into goals?

Digging Deeper:

- In the attack, Plymouth's 7 shots off target and 1 hit on the woodwork show their attacking prowess, but Burton's 6 attempts out of the box indicate a more balanced approach.

- When it comes to distribution, Plymouth's pass accuracy of 83.7% and 514 total passes overshadow Burton's 63% and 262 passes. But do more passes guarantee success?

- The controversy arises in the defence. While Plymouth had fewer tackles (10) and a lower won tackle percentage (50%), they still managed to keep the foul count equal. And here's where it gets intriguing: Burton's higher tackle count (25) and won tackle percentage (76%) didn't result in a significant advantage in clearances, with only 11 more clearances than Plymouth.

And this is the part that makes football so captivating: the stats tell a story, but the outcome remains uncertain. Will Plymouth's possession and shooting supremacy prevail, or will Burton's defensive efforts and set-piece opportunities surprise us?

What's your take on this match? Do the stats reveal the eventual winner, or is there more to the game than meets the eye? Share your predictions and insights in the comments below!