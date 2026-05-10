PlayStation Handheld and PS6 Specs Leak: 30GB Memory Rumors! (2026)

Get ready to upgrade your gaming experience! Rumors are swirling about Sony's upcoming PlayStation handheld and the PS6 console, with a focus on their memory capacity. Leaker KeplerL2 has dropped some intriguing details, but here's where it gets controversial... The PS6 console is rumored to pack a whopping 30GB of GDDR7 memory, while the handheld version is said to have 24GB of LPDDR5X memory. But wait, there's more! AMD and Sony are reportedly collaborating on Project Amethyst, which could bring next-gen AI-enhanced hardware to the mix. And this is the part most people miss... The 30GB figure for the PS6 console might seem unusual, but it could be workable with a 160-bit interface and ten 16-bit memory channels. So, what do you think? Are you excited about the potential of these new consoles, or do you have a different perspective? Share your thoughts in the comments below!