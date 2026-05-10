Get ready to upgrade your gaming experience! Rumors are swirling about Sony's upcoming PlayStation handheld and the PS6 console, with a focus on their memory capacity. Leaker KeplerL2 has dropped some intriguing details, but here's where it gets controversial... The PS6 console is rumored to pack a whopping 30GB of GDDR7 memory, while the handheld version is said to have 24GB of LPDDR5X memory. But wait, there's more! AMD and Sony are reportedly collaborating on Project Amethyst, which could bring next-gen AI-enhanced hardware to the mix. And this is the part most people miss... The 30GB figure for the PS6 console might seem unusual, but it could be workable with a 160-bit interface and ten 16-bit memory channels. So, what do you think? Are you excited about the potential of these new consoles, or do you have a different perspective? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
PlayStation Handheld and PS6 Specs Leak: 30GB Memory Rumors! (2026)
References
- https://www.nintendolife.com/previews/despite-low-expectations-pokemon-pokopia-had-me-grinning-from-ear-to-ear
- https://seekingalpha.com/news/4544948-video-game-stocks-nosedive-as-googles-project-genie-allows-virtual-world-creation
- https://www.gematsu.com/2026/02/metal-gear-solid-master-collection-vol-2-announced-for-ps5-xbox-series-switch-2-switch-and-pc
- https://videocardz.com/newz/playstation-handheld-reportedly-with-24gb-memory-ps6-console-with-30gb
- https://www.ign.com/articles/legacy-of-kain-ascendance-the-first-new-legacy-of-kain-game-in-over-two-decades-is-out-next-month
- https://disneydreamlightvalley.com/en/news/NintendoSwitchUpdate2026
Top Articles
£6.7m Fines for Illegal Workers in London: Shocking Business Violations
Tour Down Under 2026: Brennan's Rise, SD Worx's Warpath, and More
Young Henrys x Laneway Sydney 2026: Official Beer Partner Announced!
Latest Posts
Svitolina and Monfils: An Emotional Farewell and a Heartwarming Tribute
Elina Svitolina's Tribute to Gael Monfils: Emotional Moment at Australian Open
Recommended Articles
- Mother's Day Movie Marathon: Netflix's Best Picks for Moms
- How a 9-Year-Old's Accident Led to a Revolutionary Human Evolution Discovery
- Jet Fuel Crisis Hits Moncton Airport: Cancellations Explained
- OKC Thunder Dominate Lakers 3-0! Ajay Mitchell Explodes for 24 Points | NBA Playoffs 2024 Highlights
- Exciting New Bus Timetables from Sanders Coaches in North Norfolk!
- Caitlin Clark's Tough Comeback: Indiana Fever Falls in High-Scoring WNBA Thriller vs Dallas Wings
- Costco's Gas Sales Surge as Drivers Seek Cheaper Fuel
- Food Truck Thursdays at the Canadian Bushplane Museum: Summer 2024!
- Why the Denver Broncos Are a Lock for 10+ Wins in 2026 | Kay Adams Breaks It Down
- Alec Bohm's Double Homer Night: Phillies Right-Handed Hitters Crush Lefties | MLB Highlights
- Work Ethic of Blake Miller: Lions OT Turning Heads as a 'Sicko' of the Gridiron
- Top Players to Watch: Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury | May 10, 2025
- Liverpool's 'Boring' Draw vs Chelsea: National Media Slams 'Non-Existent' Positivity!
- North West 200: Storm Stacey's Historic Debut Win
- Massive Black Hole from the Early Universe Challenges Big Bang Theories | James Webb Discovery
- Celtic vs Rangers: Old Firm Derby - LIVE! Thrilling Scottish Premiership Title Race
- Live Kansas City Traffic Updates: Accidents, Road Closures, and Delays on KC-Area Highways
- Retiring in Europe: Why More Americans Are Making the Move in 2024
- M5 Motorway Crash: Latest Updates and Impact on Traffic
- Carolina Hurricanes: Team Unity and Support for Sean Walker's Special Moment
- Johannesburg Water Crisis: ANC's Rule at Stake?
- CSK vs LSG 53rd Match 2026: Overs Comparison & Key Moments | Cricket Insights
- Rory McIlroy Intervenes as Crowd Disrupts Justin Rose at Truist Championship
- Everton Eyes John Stones Return? What You Need to Know
- Mother's Day Movies on Netflix: 10 Best Picks for 2026
- Google I/O 2026 Keynote: AI Agents, Android 17, and XR Glasses - Everything You Need to Know!
- Discover the Ultimate Glamping Experience in North Wales: A Review of Three Streams Glamping
- House Price Drop: Expert Predictions and Opportunities for First-Time Buyers
- Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team: 2026 T20 World Cup Squad Announcement
- Hip Thrust Belt Review: The $2.50 Gym Hack Going Viral on TikTok & Instagram!
- Saudi Aramco Profits Surge 26% Amid Middle East Conflict: How the East-West Pipeline Saved the Day
- Top Players to Watch: Mercury vs. Valkyries - May 10 WNBA Matchup
- The Woke Airport Privilege: Self-Diagnosis and VIP Treatment
- Why Paper Calendars Are Better for Your Brain: The Science Behind Analog Memory
- Why the Denver Broncos Are a Lock for 10+ Wins in 2026 | Kay Adams Breaks It Down
- Adam Yates Withdraws from Giro d’Italia 2026: Major Crash, Concussion & Race Impact
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Trio: Massive Price Drops! | iPhone Deals Too!
- Kevin Bacon's Bee-stinging Adventure: A Hilarious Family Hike Story
- Sean Strickland vs Chimaev UFC 328: Gruesome Highlights, Aftermath & Next Fights
- Mother's Day Movie Marathon: Netflix's Best Picks for Moms
- Liverpool's 'Boring' Draw vs Chelsea: National Media Slams 'Non-Existent' Positivity!
- Ultra Stainless Steel for Green Hydrogen: A Revolutionary Breakthrough
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Hilarious Reaction to Nick's Indian Cooking Skills
- Massive Black Hole from the Early Universe Challenges Big Bang Theories | James Webb Discovery
- Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ: Unlocking Success Through Consistency and Routine
- Google I/O 2026 Keynote: AI Agents, Android 17, and XR Glasses - Everything You Need to Know!
- Sault Ste. Marie Weather Forecast: Sunny Days Ahead!
- North West 200: Storm Stacey's Historic Debut Wins
- Junior’s Cheesecake Meets Beer: A New York Dessert-Inspired Brew Collab with Other Half Brewing
- Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Swearing-In Ceremony: Vande Mataram, National Anthem, and More
- Vande Mataram Recited Full: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Message to BJP
- Australians on Virus-Hit Cruise Ship Returning Home: Hantavirus Outbreak Update
- Bitcoin Profit-Taking Rises as BTC Hits 3-Month High: What It Means for Traders
- Sean Strickland vs Chimaev UFC 328: Gruesome Highlights, Aftermath & Next Fights
- Mental Health Care Reform: A Call for Action in British Columbia
- Top 10 Mother's Day Movies on Netflix 2026 | Celebrate Moms with These Heartwarming Films
- Discover the Ultimate Glamping Experience in North Wales: A Review of Three Streams Glamping
- Star Trek's Warp Nacelles: Unlocking the Secrets of Starship Propulsion
- Akron, Ohio: Upcoming Interstate Ramp Closures and Detours
- Celtic vs Rangers: Old Firm Derby - LIVE! Thrilling Scottish Premiership Title Race
- Discover the Ultimate Glamping Experience in North Wales: A Review of Three Streams Glamping
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Trio: Massive Price Cuts and Deals You Don't Want to Miss!
- Lakers vs Thunder: Why Luka Doncic's Absence is a Major Setback
- Revolutionary Stainless Steel Breakthrough: HKU's SS-H2 for Green Hydrogen Explained
- Red Bull's Laurent Mekies on Talent Retention and Recruitment Strategy | F1 News
- Vingegaard's Explosive Start at Giro d'Italia: Alberto Contador's Take
- Ganymede’s Hidden Dynamo: Could Its Core Be Forming Even Now?
- Jaron Ennis Claims He's the Best Boxer in the World! Is He Right?
- Popeye the Slayer Man 2: Daniel Baldwin Stars in Horror Sequel Filmed in Upstate NY
- Blackpool's £350M Transformation: UK's Mini-Canary Wharf Revealed!
- North West 200: Storm Stacey's Historic Debut Wins
- Sunderland Councillor Suspended: Reform UK's Response to Alleged Racism
- Access Denied: How to Fix the 'Your Access to This Site Has Been Limited' Error
- Liverpool's 'Boring' Draw vs Chelsea: National Media Slams 'Non-Existent' Positivity!
- Food Truck Thursdays at the Canadian Bushplane Museum: Summer 2024!
- Top 10 Mother's Day Movies on Netflix 2026 | Celebrate Mom!
- Sarah Ferguson's Heartwarming Gesture: Breaking Eugenie's Pregnancy News to Prince Andrew
- Why is Iran Delaying Its Response to the US Ceasefire Proposal? Explained
- TV Shows and Movies to Watch on May 10, 2026: Season Finales and Exciting Premieres
- Can't Access The Telegraph? Fix 'Unusual Activity' Error FAST!
- Sarah Ferguson's Heartwarming Gesture: Breaking Eugenie's Pregnancy News to Prince Andrew
- Luka Doncic's Absence: How the Lakers' Playoff Run is Impacted
- Discover the Ultimate Glamping Experience in North Wales: A Review of Three Streams Glamping
- Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: Evacuation and Health Concerns
- Sunderland Councillor Suspended: Reform UK's Response to Alleged Racism
- Celtic Fans Cover Train with Graffiti and Pro-IRA Slogans | Old Firm Derby
- Scottish Football Transfer News: Bowie, Scales, Curtis, Diallo, & More
- Sky Sports: Your Ultimate Guide to Live Sports Action
- Barry Island's New Ice Cream Hotspot: Fablas' Fifth Location
- Aaron Reutzel Dominates Bryan Clausen Hero Classic | Kokomo Speedway Highlights
- Myles Lewis-Skelly: The Versatile England Midfield Option for the World Cup
- David Morrissey: Overcoming Social Anxiety and Alcoholism
- Revolutionary Stainless Steel Breakthrough: HKU's SS-H2 for Green Hydrogen Explained
- Luka Doncic's Absence: How the Lakers' Playoff Run is Impacted
- Massive Black Hole from the Early Universe Challenges Big Bang Theories | James Webb Discovery
- Liverpool Fans' Frustration: Arne Slot Under the Microscope
- Carolina Hurricanes: Team Unity and Support for Sean Walker's Special Moment
- Aaron Reutzel Dominates Bryan Clausen Hero Classic | Kokomo Speedway Highlights
- Rory McIlroy Steps In After Crowd Disrupts Justin Rose at Truist Championship
- Fabio Di Giannantonio to KTM in 2027? MotoGP Rider Moves Explained!
Article information
Author: Dr. Pierre Goyette
Last Updated:
Views: 5977
Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)
Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Dr. Pierre Goyette
Birthday: 1998-01-29
Address: Apt. 611 3357 Yong Plain, West Audra, IL 70053
Phone: +5819954278378
Job: Construction Director
Hobby: Embroidery, Creative writing, Shopping, Driving, Stand-up comedy, Coffee roasting, Scrapbooking
Introduction: My name is Dr. Pierre Goyette, I am a enchanting, powerful, jolly, rich, graceful, colorful, zany person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.