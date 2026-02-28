Play These 4 Free Xbox Games This Weekend! | Free Play Days January 2026 (2026)

This weekend, get ready for an exciting opportunity to play four fantastic Xbox games for free! Yes, you heard that right—Free Play Days is making a comeback, offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential subscribers the chance to dive into some incredible titles without spending a dime.

Microsoft has officially unveiled the lineup of games available for this weekend's Free Play Days event. From now until Sunday, January 25, 2026, subscribers can enjoy playing Cult of the Lamb, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, South Park: Snow Day, and This War of Mine: Final Cut—all at no cost!

Xbox Free Play Days Games (January 22-25)

Cult of the Lamb (https://www.trueachievements.com/game/Cult-of-the-Lamb/achievements)

(https://www.trueachievements.com/game/Cult-of-the-Lamb/achievements) Sherlock Holmes Chapter One (https://www.trueachievements.com/game/Sherlock-Holmes-Chapter-One/achievements)

(https://www.trueachievements.com/game/Sherlock-Holmes-Chapter-One/achievements) South Park: Snow Day (https://www.trueachievements.com/game/South-Park-Snow-Day/achievements)

(https://www.trueachievements.com/game/South-Park-Snow-Day/achievements) This War of Mine: Final Cut (https://www.trueachievements.com/game/This-War-of-Mine-Final-Cut/achievements)

This weekend’s selection is particularly stellar, featuring some top-notch games that many players will find appealing. Unlike typical limited-time trials that restrict play to just two hours, these games allow you to immerse yourself fully for the duration of Free Play Days.

If you're in the mood for some light-hearted fun, don't miss out on South Park: Snow Day. This action-adventure game boasts 32 achievements that can be unlocked in less than 15 hours, potentially giving you the chance to rack up a free 1,000 Gamerscore. However, be warned—you'll need to "catch an STD" from another player to unlock one of the more unconventional achievements (https://www.trueachievements.com/news/south-park-snow-day-std-xbox-achievement), which might present a bit of a challenge.

On the other hand, if you’re aiming for a more detective-oriented gameplay experience, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One might be finished within the next four days, assuming your schedule is wide open. The game includes 39 achievements, with a completion timeframe of around 20 to 25 hours. Using a guide could help you reduce that time significantly, but be cautious—there are several achievements that can be easily missed, so it's wise to consult the achievement list as you play.

Moreover, both Cult of the Lamb and This War of Mine: Final Cut are essential experiences that should not be overlooked. They each typically take about 20 to 25 hours to complete their base achievements. However, Cult of the Lamb has received numerous updates over the years, meaning a full completion could stretch your playtime to somewhere between 40 and 50 hours.

That wraps up the offerings for Free Play Days this weekend! We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments—will you be trying any of these games? For even more gaming goodness, don’t forget to check out our list of Free Xbox games featuring easy achievements (https://www.trueachievements.com/news/free-xbox-games-easy-achievements).

Written by Sean Carey (https://www.trueachievements.com/author/Sean+Carey)

Sean is an avid fan of Xbox achievements who is dedicated to exploring as many of the best RPGs, racing titles, and first-person shooters available on Xbox Game Pass as he can. Prior to joining TrueAchievements, Sean earned a journalism degree from Solent University.

