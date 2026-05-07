Pizzeria Officina Canberra: Surf n Turf Pizza Review & Unique Automotive Vibe (2026)

In the heart of Canberra, a unique pizzeria has been making waves, quite literally, with its creative and unconventional approach to pizza. Pizzeria Officina, a hidden gem on Lonsdale Street, is a must-visit for food enthusiasts seeking a twist on the traditional.

The restaurant's ambiance is an experience in itself. Imagine stepping into a mechanic's garage, complete with automotive decor, from tires to car posters, creating an old-school vibe. But don't be fooled by the unassuming setting; the food here is anything but ordinary.

The menu, inspired by the automotive theme, offers a choice between classic and custom pizzas. The writer's attention was immediately drawn to the 'Surf n' Turf' pizza, a unique blend of prawns, nduja salami, and stracciatella cheese on a vodka tomato sauce base. But here's where it gets interesting...

The reviewer bravely ventured into the realm of unconventional pizza choices by ordering the 'Big Mac' pizza. This creation, topped with seasoned beef mince, pickles, burger cheese, and 'mac sauce', and finished with shredded lettuce, is a nod to the famous burger. And this is the part most people miss—the fine details that make or break a dish. While the concept was intriguing, the execution might have fallen short, leaving the reviewer with a sense of unmet expectations. A simple tweak of placing the 'mac sauce' on top of the lettuce could have made all the difference.

In contrast, the 'Surf n' Turf' pizza was a triumph. The evenly distributed prawns and the flavorful tomato vodka base were the stars of the show. The trend of using vodka in sauces is not about getting a buzz from your meal but enhancing the natural flavors. And for those curious about the science behind it, it involves volatile molecules, but we'll leave the rest to the experts.

The pizza's highlight was the addition of dipping sauces, with garlic mayo being a standout. It elevated the crust-dipping experience, making it a memorable part of the meal.

The restaurant's playful approach extends to its side dishes, like the endive salad with woodfired peach, parmesan, and tarragon vinaigrette. However, the reviewer suggests a little more attention to the peach's ripeness or cooking time. The casual, plastic cutlery and plates add to the laid-back atmosphere, providing a fun contrast to the serious flavors on offer.

While the experience was enjoyable, the price point might raise some eyebrows. Paying over $30 for a pizza sets a high bar for expectations, and the reviewer hints at a slight disappointment in that regard.

A controversial opinion? Perhaps. But the restaurant's unique concept and bold flavors are worth exploring. And with the convenience of ordering pizzas at the neighboring Bar Outro, it's an experience that begs for a second visit and a lively discussion in the comments.