Pizza Box Recycling: Busting the Grease Myth (2026)

Pizza lovers, rejoice! The age-old debate of whether to recycle greasy pizza boxes is finally over. It's time to bid farewell to the misconception that these boxes are destined for the landfill. Studies have proven that pizza boxes are indeed recyclable, and it's high time we spread the word! But here's the twist: despite the evidence, many online resources and local municipalities still label pizza boxes as non-recyclable. So, what's the deal? Let's dive in and explore the truth behind this recycling myth.

Pizza Box Recycling: Busting the Grease Myth (2026)

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