Pixel Watch Update: New Features, Express Pay, and More! (2026)

Get ready to transform the way you use your Pixel Watch—because the March 2026 Pixel Feature Drop is here, and it’s packed with updates that could change how you interact with your tech every day. But here’s where it gets controversial: are these new features truly game-changing, or just catching up to what users have been asking for years? Let’s dive in.

First up, Express Pay is making its debut, letting you make NFC payments directly from your Pixel Watch without fumbling to open the Google Wallet app. Whether you’re tapping to pay at a store or hopping on public transit, just twist your wrist and tap your Pixel Watch 2+ to the terminal. It’s seamless—but is it secure enough for everyday use? That’s a debate worth having. When your watch is unlocked, it defaults to your primary card (like Visa ••1234), so you can tap to pay or ride without missing a beat.

And this is the part most people miss: your Pixel Watch can now act as a digital leash for your phone. If you walk away from your phone, your watch will send an alert, and if the connection between the two is lost, your phone can automatically lock. This feature is available on Pixel 8+ and Pixel Watch 2+, adding a layer of convenience and security. But does it go far enough? Some users might argue it’s a long-overdue feature.

Pairing your Pixel Watch and phone also unlocks faster Identity Checks, with PIN options available on Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9+, and Pixel Watch 3+. It’s a handy addition for secure access, but will it replace traditional methods entirely? Only time will tell.

Google is also bringing one-handed gestures to the Pixel Watch 3, a feature first introduced on the PW4. Now, you can snooze alarms, control timers, answer calls, snap photos, and scroll through notifications with a flick of the wrist. It’s a small change, but one that could make a big difference in daily usability—especially for those who are always on the go.

On the safety front, Satellite SOS on the Pixel Watch 4 is expanding its reach beyond the continental US to include Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, and Europe. This feature lets you contact emergency services even when you’re out of cellular range—a potential lifesaver for adventurers and travelers alike. But here’s the question: why did it take so long to roll out globally?

Lastly, the Pixel Watch 2+ is gaining Android Earthquake Alerts, even when it’s not paired with your phone. This feature gives you a few precious seconds of warning before the ground starts shaking—a small window that could make a huge difference in emergency preparedness. But is it enough to justify the watch’s price tag for those in non-seismic regions?

Now, here’s the big question for you: Are these updates enough to make the Pixel Watch a must-have accessory, or is Google still playing catch-up in the smartwatch race? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—we’re eager to hear your take!