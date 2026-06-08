Pittsburgh Steelers 2026 Free Agency: Defensive Wish List | NFL News (2026)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for an exciting free agency period, with a focus on bolstering their defense. Let's dive into the potential wish list for the Steelers' defensive unit and explore some intriguing options they might consider.

Defensive Reinforcements

Defensive Line

DJ Reader (NT) : Despite his age, Reader could be a valuable addition to the Steelers' defensive line. His expertise in run-stopping, as evidenced by his solid performance with the Bengals, makes him an appealing option. The Steelers need a reliable backup nose tackle, and Reader's experience and cost-effectiveness could be a perfect fit.

Tim Settle (NT/DE): Settle offers more versatility, having played both nose tackle and defensive end. His recent starting experience and sack numbers make him an attractive prospect. Settle could provide depth and competition, pushing Benton for playing time.

Linebackers

K.J. Britt (ILB): Britt presents an intriguing scenario. He's not a guaranteed starter, but his run-stopping abilities and special teams experience are valuable. With the potential release of Malik Harrison, Britt could slot in as a solid rotational player, offering good value for the Steelers.

Cornerbacks

Amik Robertson : A small but feisty cornerback, Robertson has a history with DC Patrick Graham. His ability to force fumbles is impressive, and he plays bigger than his size. At 28, he could be a youthful addition to the Steelers' secondary, breaking the trend of signing older cornerbacks.

Eric Stokes : Stokes' connection with Graham is noteworthy, but his improved performance in Las Vegas is more compelling. His size, athleticism, and youth make him an attractive option. However, his lack of interceptions might be a concern.

Nahshon Wright : Wright's standout 2025 season caught my attention. His Pro Bowl performance, including five interceptions, showcases his potential. Pairing him with Joey Porter Jr. could create a formidable cornerback duo, which would be crucial against top receivers in the division.

Montaric Brown : A late bloomer, Brown has been quietly effective for the Jaguars. His career-best season in 2025 and his impressive playmaking abilities make him a sneaky good option. Signing Brown could be a cost-effective move, allowing the Steelers to allocate resources to other positions.

Alontae Taylor: Taylor's versatility is his strength. He can play both inside and outside, providing much-needed flexibility. His physicality and all-around game make him an appealing addition to the Steelers' secondary.

Special Teams

The Steelers should also look to upgrade their special teams unit. Targeting a veteran punter like Tommy Townsend or Jake Bailey could significantly improve their punting game. Both have experience in colder climates, ensuring they can handle Pittsburgh's weather conditions.

In summary, the Steelers have a range of options to strengthen their defense and special teams. From experienced veterans to emerging talents, these potential signings could shape the team's future. The Steelers' front office has some crucial decisions to make, and these choices will undoubtedly impact the team's success in the upcoming seasons.