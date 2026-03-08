Pittsburgh Penguins Waive Filip Larsson: What's Next for the Goalie? (2026)

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a strategic move to bolster their goaltending depth, waiving veteran goalie Filip Larsson to explore other opportunities. With a solid goaltending core already in place, including NHL stalwarts Stuart Skinner and Arturs Silovs, as well as promising prospects Sergei Murashov and Joel Blomqvist in the AHL, the team is looking to optimize its roster. Larsson's contract, set to expire at the end of the season, presents an opportunity for him to seek a better fit, potentially avoiding a demotion to the ECHL's Wheeling team.

Larsson, a 27-year-old Swedish netminder, was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the sixth round in 2016. He had a standout season in Sweden, posting impressive statistics with Leksands, including a 19-9-0 record, a 1.93 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage. These numbers caught the attention of the Penguins, who signed him to a two-year contract. However, his time with the Penguins has been somewhat tumultuous.

In the past season, Larsson played 26 games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton team, accumulating a 12-9-3 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. This season, he has faced challenges, serving as the third goalie in the AHL and appearing in just nine games, with a 3-2-1 record, a 3.51 goals-against average, and an .876 save percentage. His limited playing time and subpar performance have likely contributed to the decision to waive him.

See Also Live Updates: Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena

The Penguins' move to waive Larsson showcases their commitment to maintaining a strong goaltending corps and their willingness to make tough decisions to ensure the team's success. As the season progresses, fans can expect further adjustments to the roster as the team strives for excellence.