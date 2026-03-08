Pittsburgh Penguins Waive Filip Larsson: What's Next for the Goalie? (2026)

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a strategic move to bolster their goaltending depth, waiving veteran goalie Filip Larsson to explore other opportunities. With a solid goaltending core already in place, including NHL stalwarts Stuart Skinner and Arturs Silovs, as well as promising prospects Sergei Murashov and Joel Blomqvist in the AHL, the team is looking to optimize its roster. Larsson's contract, set to expire at the end of the season, presents an opportunity for him to seek a better fit, potentially avoiding a demotion to the ECHL's Wheeling team.

Larsson, a 27-year-old Swedish netminder, was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the sixth round in 2016. He had a standout season in Sweden, posting impressive statistics with Leksands, including a 19-9-0 record, a 1.93 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage. These numbers caught the attention of the Penguins, who signed him to a two-year contract. However, his time with the Penguins has been somewhat tumultuous.

See Also
Celebrini vs Bedard: The 'Fight' That Never Was, Plus Panarin Trade & McKenna Charges | SJHN DailySam Bennett Joins Team Canada as Anthony Cirelli's ReplacementDallas Stars Acquire Jeremie Poirier: What It Means for the Future!Vincent Iorio's Waiver Journey: A Chance for Capitals to Regain Talent

In the past season, Larsson played 26 games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton team, accumulating a 12-9-3 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. This season, he has faced challenges, serving as the third goalie in the AHL and appearing in just nine games, with a 3-2-1 record, a 3.51 goals-against average, and an .876 save percentage. His limited playing time and subpar performance have likely contributed to the decision to waive him.

See Also
Live Updates: Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena

The Penguins' move to waive Larsson showcases their commitment to maintaining a strong goaltending corps and their willingness to make tough decisions to ensure the team's success. As the season progresses, fans can expect further adjustments to the roster as the team strives for excellence.

Pittsburgh Penguins Waive Filip Larsson: What's Next for the Goalie? (2026)

References

Top Articles
Angels President Carpino Retires: Meet His Successor, Molly Jolly
Marathon: Bungie's New Extraction Shooter - Is It Worth Your Time?
JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Secret Wedding: A Recap of 'Love Story' Episode 6
Latest Posts
Francis Ngannou Released by PFL: What's Next for the Former Champ?
Used Car Prices Surge: What's Driving the Spring Sales Boom?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Edmund Hettinger DC

Last Updated:

Views: 5999

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Edmund Hettinger DC

Birthday: 1994-08-17

Address: 2033 Gerhold Pine, Port Jocelyn, VA 12101-5654

Phone: +8524399971620

Job: Central Manufacturing Supervisor

Hobby: Jogging, Metalworking, Tai chi, Shopping, Puzzles, Rock climbing, Crocheting

Introduction: My name is Edmund Hettinger DC, I am a adventurous, colorful, gifted, determined, precious, open, colorful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.