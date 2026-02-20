Pitti Uomo & Milan Fashion Week Men’s FW26: Trends, Designers & Must-See Moments (2026)

Get ready for an exciting journey into the world of menswear fashion! The Fall/Winter 2026 season is about to unfold, and we're kicking things off with a bang. The stage is set for a battle of creativity and style, with Florence and Milan taking center stage.

Carlo Capasa, president of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), sums up the essence of this season: "Florence and Milan are the epicenters of creative fashion, where identity, experimentation, and industry collide. Menswear, a vital sector for Italian fashion, is showing signs of resilience amidst industry challenges."

Let's dive into the highlights of this season's events, brands, and designers that will shape the future of men's fashion.

Pitti Uomo: A Global Showcase

Pitti Uomo, the renowned men's trade show, returns for its 109th edition, bringing together over 750 brands from around the globe. This season's theme, "motion," reflects the dynamic nature of menswear, its intersection with performance, travel, and everyday life.

One of the most anticipated guest designers is Hed Mayner, a Paris-based talent who will bring his architectural silhouettes to Florence for the first time. Mayner's delicate balance of contrasts, from poetry to comfort, has earned him praise and recognition, including the Karl Lagerfeld Award at the LVMH Prize in 2019.

But here's where it gets interesting: Pitti Uomo has expanded its horizons, welcoming design talent from beyond Europe, especially Japan. This season, we witness an influx of emerging Japanese talent, including Shinyakozuka, a poetic menswear designer, and Soshiotsuki, the LVMH Prize 2025 winner. Soshiotsuki, known for his unique East-meets-West tailoring, will showcase his collection on Thursday, marking a significant step in his mission to expand in the Western market.

Additionally, Pitti Uomo will launch its HiBeauty fragrance space, catering to buyers interested in incorporating fragrance into their fashion concept stores. And let's not forget the street style spectacle, with the Japanese Suit Walk collaboration between Vitale Barberis Canonico and Sebiro Sanpo, featuring 100 influencers showcasing suits made from renowned fabrics.

Milan Fashion Week Men's: A Diverse Spectrum

Next, we head to Milan, where Milan Fashion Week Men's (MFW) will run from January 16 to 20, featuring 18 physical shows and 36 presentations for FW26. With the Winter Olympics in nearby Cortina d'Ampezzo as a backdrop, and the return of iconic brands like Zegna and Ralph Lauren, this season promises an extraordinary experience.

Many of Milan's leading brands, including Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, and Tod's, will host runway shows. DSquared2, after a two-season break, returns home with a high-energy show. Chinese labels Pronounce and Li-Ning will also make their mark, with Li-Ning presenting an unexpected runway debut celebrating movement.

Ralph Lauren, a stalwart of American style, returns to the Milan runway after more than 20 years, presenting an intimate menswear show at the brand's iconic marble palazzo.

"Ralph Lauren's third menswear runway show is a thrill to anticipate," says Vogue's Luke Leitch. "Prada, a Milan highlight, sets the tone for its womenswear collection, often containing radical gestures."

Beyond the Runways

MFW Men's attendees will also indulge in a rich presentation schedule, featuring brands like Brunello Cucinelli, Loro Piana, and Canali. Tiziana Fausti, owner of 10 Corso Como, highlights Brunello Cucinelli as the most eagerly awaited presentation, praising its consistency and style.

Stone Island, known for its innovative fabrics, will present a large-scale installation with visual media artist Ken-Tonio Yamamoto, showcasing its new prototype collection.

As Leitch mentions, the Winter Olympics will add to the season's buzz. EA7, the sportswear brand founded by Giorgio Armani, will host an event during MFW Men's, celebrating its role as the official partner and outfitter of the Italian team for Milano Cortina 2026. French label K-Way will present a three-day event, "Montagna Milano: The Alpine Club in Town," in collaboration with Vogue and GQ, offering public panels, workshops, and après-ski experiences.

"This season's MFW Men's reflects the diverse needs of today's menswear consumer," says Fausti. "Clients seek technical innovation, refined design, functional outerwear, and cutting-edge fabrics."

So, what are your thoughts on the Fall/Winter 2026 menswear season? Which designers or brands are you most excited about? Share your predictions and opinions in the comments below!