Pistons Sign Guard Daniss Jenkins: A Deep Dive into His NBA Journey (2026)

The Detroit Pistons have made a bold move by signing guard Daniss Jenkins to an NBA contract. This decision comes after Jenkins' impressive performance this season, where he played a crucial role in 42 games on a two-way deal. But here's where it gets interesting: Jenkins, a 6-foot-4 guard from Dallas, has truly made his mark on the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons. With an average of eight points and three assists, he's become a key player. And when given the starting role in seven games, his numbers skyrocketed to an impressive 15.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Jenkins' journey to the NBA is an inspiring one. After going undrafted, he played for three different colleges: St. John's, Iona, and Pacific. His hard work and talent finally paid off, and now he's making a name for himself in the league.

