Pistons Sign Daniss Jenkins: What It Means for the Team! (2026)

The Detroit Pistons are shaking up their roster with a surprising move! They've decided to convert the contract of their two-way guard, Daniss Jenkins, into a standard deal, according to ESPN sources. But here's the twist: it's a two-year commitment with an option for a third year in 2026-27.

Jenkins, a 24-year-old undrafted talent from St. John's, has been a hidden gem for the Pistons. Despite limited playing time last season, he's now a key contributor, averaging 17 minutes and starting in seven games. His defensive prowess on the perimeter is undeniable, and his 39% three-point shooting this season, along with 3.3 assists per game, has been a pleasant surprise.

See Also
Kobe Bufkin Rejoins Lakers: Full Breakdown & What It Means for LASuns vs Warriors: Key Players Out for Prime Time ShowdownNBA playoff race questions: Are the Cavs the East favorites?Peyton Watson's Hamstring Injury: Nuggets' Breakout Star Out for 4 Weeks

The Pistons' front office, together with Jenkins' agent Derek Jackson, structured the new contract using their bi-annual exception. This move showcases the team's faith in Jenkins' development and potential impact on the court.

See Also
VJ Edgecombe Explodes for 25 Points! 76ers Dominate Warriors Without Curry | NBA Highlights

And this is where it gets intriguing: Jenkins' journey from an undrafted player to a key rotation player is remarkable. It raises questions about the value of scouting and the potential for hidden gems in the league. Could this signing be a blueprint for other teams to follow? Or is it a risky move that might not pay off in the long run? The opinions might vary, and it's a topic worth exploring further.

Pistons Sign Daniss Jenkins: What It Means for the Team! (2026)

References

Top Articles
OECD Calls on Australia to Raise GST and Increase Affordable Housing Amid Budget Deficit
Brian Flores Signs Contract Extension With Vikings: What It Means for the Team
Adobe's AI Revolution: Enhancing Acrobat with Slides & Podcasts
Latest Posts
Measles Exposure Alert in Winkler: Essential Information You Need
Trump's 10% Credit Card Cap: Economic Disaster or Consumer Relief?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lilliana Bartoletti

Last Updated:

Views: 6383

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lilliana Bartoletti

Birthday: 1999-11-18

Address: 58866 Tricia Spurs, North Melvinberg, HI 91346-3774

Phone: +50616620367928

Job: Real-Estate Liaison

Hobby: Graffiti, Astronomy, Handball, Magic, Origami, Fashion, Foreign language learning

Introduction: My name is Lilliana Bartoletti, I am a adventurous, pleasant, shiny, beautiful, handsome, zealous, tasty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.