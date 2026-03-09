Pistons Sign Daniss Jenkins: What It Means for the Team! (2026)

The Detroit Pistons are shaking up their roster with a surprising move! They've decided to convert the contract of their two-way guard, Daniss Jenkins, into a standard deal, according to ESPN sources. But here's the twist: it's a two-year commitment with an option for a third year in 2026-27.

Jenkins, a 24-year-old undrafted talent from St. John's, has been a hidden gem for the Pistons. Despite limited playing time last season, he's now a key contributor, averaging 17 minutes and starting in seven games. His defensive prowess on the perimeter is undeniable, and his 39% three-point shooting this season, along with 3.3 assists per game, has been a pleasant surprise.

The Pistons' front office, together with Jenkins' agent Derek Jackson, structured the new contract using their bi-annual exception. This move showcases the team's faith in Jenkins' development and potential impact on the court.

And this is where it gets intriguing: Jenkins' journey from an undrafted player to a key rotation player is remarkable. It raises questions about the value of scouting and the potential for hidden gems in the league. Could this signing be a blueprint for other teams to follow? Or is it a risky move that might not pay off in the long run? The opinions might vary, and it's a topic worth exploring further.