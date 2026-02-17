Pistons Acquire Kevin Huerter in Major Multi-Team Trade! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling NBA trade that's about to shake things up! The Pistons are making a bold move, acquiring Kevin Huerter in a three-team deal with the Bulls and Timberwolves. But here's where it gets interesting... and a little controversial.

In this multi-team trade, the Pistons are giving up Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley, while gaining Huerter and Dario Saric. Additionally, they've secured a 2026 first-round protected swap from Minnesota. It's a big move for Detroit, especially considering the team's current success, leading the Eastern Conference by a comfortable margin.

Huerter, a reliable long-range shooter, will be a valuable addition to the Pistons' lineup. His ability to stretch the floor and his solid all-around stats (averaging 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists) make him a key piece in Detroit's strategy.

On the other hand, Ivey, who is still recovering from knee surgery, might not be as immediately impactful. He's averaging 8.2 points and 1.6 assists this season, but his potential as a restricted free agent after the season could be a long-term consideration for the Bulls.

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and this deal is a sign of the Pistons' ambition. But what do you think? Is this a fair trade for all teams involved? Do the Pistons have what it takes to make the most of this new lineup?