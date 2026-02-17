Pistons Acquire Kevin Huerter in Major Multi-Team Trade! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling NBA trade that's about to shake things up! The Pistons are making a bold move, acquiring Kevin Huerter in a three-team deal with the Bulls and Timberwolves. But here's where it gets interesting... and a little controversial.

In this multi-team trade, the Pistons are giving up Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley, while gaining Huerter and Dario Saric. Additionally, they've secured a 2026 first-round protected swap from Minnesota. It's a big move for Detroit, especially considering the team's current success, leading the Eastern Conference by a comfortable margin.

See Also
Kobe Bufkin Rejoins Lakers: Full Breakdown & What It Means for LASuns vs Warriors: Key Players Out for Prime Time ShowdownNBA playoff race questions: Are the Cavs the East favorites?Peyton Watson's Hamstring Injury: Nuggets' Breakout Star Out for 4 Weeks

Huerter, a reliable long-range shooter, will be a valuable addition to the Pistons' lineup. His ability to stretch the floor and his solid all-around stats (averaging 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists) make him a key piece in Detroit's strategy.

See Also
VJ Edgecombe Explodes for 25 Points! 76ers Dominate Warriors Without Curry | NBA Highlights

On the other hand, Ivey, who is still recovering from knee surgery, might not be as immediately impactful. He's averaging 8.2 points and 1.6 assists this season, but his potential as a restricted free agent after the season could be a long-term consideration for the Bulls.

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and this deal is a sign of the Pistons' ambition. But what do you think? Is this a fair trade for all teams involved? Do the Pistons have what it takes to make the most of this new lineup? The floor is open for discussion! Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below.

Pistons Acquire Kevin Huerter in Major Multi-Team Trade! (2026)

References

Top Articles
Eichel's OT Winner Leads Golden Knights Past Maple Leafs in Thrilling 6-5 Showdown
All Blacks Head Coach: Fan Favourites Jamie Joseph & Joe Schmidt
WPL 2025-26: Litchfield and Kerr Climb the Leaderboards | Cricket News
Latest Posts
Burger Chain COLLAPSE! The Flavour Trailer Enters Administration (But There's Hope!)
Sass & Bide's Fall from Indie Sleaze: Can the Brand Regain Its Edge?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Edmund Hettinger DC

Last Updated:

Views: 6282

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Edmund Hettinger DC

Birthday: 1994-08-17

Address: 2033 Gerhold Pine, Port Jocelyn, VA 12101-5654

Phone: +8524399971620

Job: Central Manufacturing Supervisor

Hobby: Jogging, Metalworking, Tai chi, Shopping, Puzzles, Rock climbing, Crocheting

Introduction: My name is Edmund Hettinger DC, I am a adventurous, colorful, gifted, determined, precious, open, colorful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.