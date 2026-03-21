Pirates Sign Shortstop William Lugo: Former Mets Prospect's Journey to Pittsburgh (2026)

Pittsburgh Pirates Make Strategic Move with Former Mets Prospect

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are not only making headlines with their major league signings but also making significant additions within their minor league system. Recently, they secured shortstop William Lugo by signing him to a minor league contract on January 17, which was officially announced a few days later.

Lugo, who has dedicated the last seven seasons to the New York Mets organization, rose through their ranks after joining as an international free agent in 2018. He opted for free agency on November 6 and is now eager to seize this new opportunity with the Pirates, beginning his journey at Double-A Altoona.

Lugo's Journey with the Mets

Hailing from Peravia in the Dominican Republic, Lugo started his professional career with the Mets on a minor league deal signed on August 23, 2018. He kicked off his career in 2019 with the Gulf Coast League (GCL) Mets, playing 43 games, followed by appearances with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Mets in 2021, as the pandemic halted the 2020 minor league season.

Lugo experienced his first full season in 2022, participating in 112 games—84 for Single-A St. Lucie and 28 for High-A Brooklyn. That year marked the pinnacle of his performance; he posted an impressive slash line of .263/.347/.432, accumulating an OPS of .779. His achievements included 110 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, and 63 RBIs, along with 50 walks against 117 strikeouts.

However, his subsequent seasons with Brooklyn were more challenging. In 2023, he played 106 games, where his performance dipped, resulting in a slash line of .237/.316/.385 and an OPS of .701. The struggles continued into 2024, where he managed only a .186/.332/.339 line across 84 games, leading to an OPS of .671.

In 2025, Lugo spent the entire season at Double-A Binghamton, facing further difficulties at the plate with a slash line of .205/.283/.292, resulting in an OPS of .575 over 113 games, including 15 doubles, six home runs, and 39 walks compared to 117 strikeouts.

Predominantly positioned at shortstop, Lugo has taken the field for 220 out of 225 minor league games, while also being utilized extensively at third base with 182 starts in 186 games. This new chapter with the Pirates gives Lugo a fresh opportunity to revitalize his career and make a significant impact during the 2026 season at Altoona.

Pirates' Offseason Strategies

This offseason, the Pirates have made several strategic moves aimed at bolstering their lineup for the upcoming 2026 season. One noteworthy addition is first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, who signed a substantial two-year, $29 million contract. This signing marks the Pirates' first multi-year free agent acquisition since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova joined for three years at $27 million back on December 27, 2016. Additionally, O'Hearn is the first position player to sign a multi-year deal with the Pirates since outfielder John Jaso did so for two years at $8 million on December 23, 2015.

The Pirates also orchestrated a significant three-team trade involving the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros. As part of this deal, they acquired second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum, and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Rays. In return, the Pirates sent right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows to the Astros, who then dispatched two prospects to Tampa.

Furthermore, Pittsburgh enhanced their prospects by trading with the Boston Red Sox, bringing in outfielder Jhostynxon García and right-handed pitcher Jesus Travieso. In exchange, the Pirates parted ways with right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo, left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego, and catcher Adonys Guzman.

These calculated moves showcase the Pirates’ commitment to addressing critical areas of their roster, leaving fans eager to see how these changes translate into tangible results on the field next season.

For the latest updates, news, interviews, and insights on the Pittsburgh Pirates, be sure to check out Pirates OnSI!