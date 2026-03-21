Pirates Sign Right-Handed Pitcher José Urquidy: What to Expect in 2026 (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: the Pittsburgh Pirates just made a move that could quietly reshape their 2026 season. But here’s where it gets controversial—is José Urquidy the missing piece they’ve been searching for, or just another gamble in a lineup already packed with talent? Let’s dive in.

The Pirates have officially inked right-handed pitcher José Urquidy to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, adding another layer to their pitching depth. Urquidy, who will don the No. 65 jersey (previously worn by outfielder Jack Suwinski, now switching to No. 24), joins the team just in time for Spring Training, which kicked off for pitchers and catchers on February 11 in Bradenton, Florida. And this is the part most people miss—while Urquidy has primarily been a starter, his role in the Pirates’ rotation isn’t guaranteed. Why? Because the team’s pitching lineup is already stacked with talent like Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller, Braxton Ashcraft, and Bubba Chandler, with Carmen Mlodzinski also vying for a spot. So, where does Urquidy fit?

General Manager Ben Cherington has been vocal about not limiting the team to just left-handed starters, and Urquidy’s signing aligns with that flexible approach. He’s not just a starter; he’s a versatile arm who can also serve as a long reliever, easing the bullpen’s workload. Here’s the kicker: the Pirates can option him to the minors, but given his experience and potential, it’s likely they’ll keep him on the Opening Day roster as a key piece of their pitching puzzle.

Now, let’s talk pitch mix—because this is where Urquidy gets interesting. He’s not your typical flamethrower; his four-seam fastball sits around 92-93 mph, but it’s his ability to mix in a changeup, curveball, sweeper, sinker, and cutter that keeps batters guessing. In 2023, his changeup and curveball were particularly effective, holding hitters to a .172 and .174 batting average, respectively. His sweeper, though underrated, had a whiff rate of 36.8% and a Stuff+ rating of 115—numbers that suggest it’s a weapon in disguise. But here’s the question: Can he regain his 2022 form, when he posted a 13-8 record with a 3.94 ERA for the Astros, or will injury concerns continue to hold him back?

Speaking of injuries, Urquidy’s recent history is a red flag. After right shoulder discomfort sidelined him for three months in 2023, he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024, returning to the mound only in August of last season. His rehab stint with Triple-A Toledo and Single-A Lakeland showed promise (2.91 ERA over 21.2 innings), but his two major league appearances with the Tigers were underwhelming. Is this a risk worth taking? The Pirates seem to think so, especially with Urquidy’s connection to new pitching coach Bill Murphy, who worked with him during his successful years with the Astros. Murphy’s track record suggests he knows how to get the best out of Urquidy—but will it translate to success in Pittsburgh?

Urquidy’s international experience adds another layer to his story. Hailing from Mazatlán, Mexico, he’ll represent his home country in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, showcasing his talent on a global stage. But here’s the real question for Pirates fans: Can Urquidy stay healthy and deliver the kind of production his $1.5 million contract promises? If so, this signing could be a steal. If not, it’s just another footnote in a season of high hopes.

What do you think? Is Urquidy the Pirates’ secret weapon for 2026, or is this signing a risky bet? Let us know in the comments below. And don’t forget to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest updates, interviews, and insights on your favorite team! (https://www.si.com/mlb/pirates/onsi)