Pirates Sign Noah Davis: Can He Revive His Career? (2026)

Could Noah Davis be the Pirates' next underdog success story? The Pittsburgh Pirates have inked right-hander Noah Davis to a minor league deal, according to his MLB.com profile, marking a potentially intriguing move for the team's pitching development pipeline. But here's where it gets interesting: Davis, who declared minor league free agency in October after a series of roster moves with the Twins, has had a rollercoaster career that’s left many wondering if he’s a hidden gem or a cautionary tale.

Davis first stepped onto the MLB stage in 2022 with the Rockies, tossing a single inning that seemed more like a cameo than a breakthrough. Since then, he’s appeared in each of the last four Major League seasons, but his total playing time remains modest: just 27 games and 62 1/3 innings. His stats? A 9.53 ERA, an 18.5% strikeout rate, and a 9.2% walk rate. And this is the part most people miss: a staggering 17 home runs allowed in those 62 1/3 innings, with 10 of them coming during his three seasons in the hitter-friendly confines of Colorado. Even after brief stints with the Dodgers and Twins in 2025, his ERA ballooned to 18.00, raising eyebrows across the league.

But there’s a twist. In 2025, Davis was used almost exclusively as a reliever for the first time in his career, and the results were surprisingly promising. Across 48 2/3 innings in Triple-A with the Dodgers and Twins affiliates, he posted a 3.88 ERA with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. Here’s the controversial part: While these numbers haven’t yet translated to MLB success, the Pirates—known for their knack for developing pitchers—see potential. With new pitching coach Bill Murphy, who boasts a stellar track record from his time with the Astros, could Davis finally unlock his potential?

At 29, Davis isn’t a prospect anymore, but his 2025 relief performance hints at untapped ability. The Pirates’ decision to bring him into Spring Training feels like a low-risk, high-reward gamble. If they can refine his command and curb the long ball, Davis could become a late bloomer in their bullpen. But if not, he’ll join the list of pitchers who couldn’t quite crack the code at the highest level.

What do you think? Is Noah Davis a diamond in the rough, or is his MLB career destined to remain a footnote? Let us know in the comments—this is one signing that’s sure to spark debate!