Pirates' Rising Star: Oneil Cruz's Top 10 Centerfielder Ranking (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling baseball season, because the Pittsburgh Pirates are gearing up for a major comeback in 2026! And at the heart of their lineup is the incredible Oneil Cruz, an outfielder who dominated the 2025 campaign with a whopping 20 home runs and 38 stolen bases. But here's where it gets controversial... Cruz has been ranked as the 10th best centerfielder in baseball by MLB Network's prestigious "Top 10 Players Right Now" list.

According to MLB.com's Brian Murphy, these rankings are a meticulous blend of past performance, advanced statistics, traditional numbers, and expert analysis. And when it comes to Cruz, he's in some seriously elite company. The 27-year-old speedster from Pittsburgh is ranked behind an impressive list of baseball greats, including Seattle's Julio Rodriguez, Texas' Wyatt Langford, Minnesota's Byron Buxton, and many more.

But here's the part most people miss: these rankings are not just about individual talent. They're about the impact a player has on their team's success. And with the Pirates' farm system scoring highly in Keith Law's 2026 rankings, it's clear that Cruz is a key piece of a larger puzzle.

So, what do you think? Is Cruz's ranking a fair assessment of his impact on the game? Or is there more to the story? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on this exciting development in the world of baseball!