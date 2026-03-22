Piparo Mud Volcano Alert: Pressure Rising, Community at Risk - Trinidad & Tobago Update (2026)

The Piparo mud volcano in Trinidad and Tobago is a ticking time bomb, with pressure rising and the potential for an eruption looming. But here's where it gets controversial: while the gases and mud have subsided, a UWI research team warns that the community is at high risk for an eruption and ground movement. The team, led by Professor Oshaine Blake and Kerneese Ramjarrie, has been monitoring the volcano's activity and has found that pressure is continuing to build underground, with sensors showing a rise in pressure from 55 PSI to 62.5 PSI in the northwest of the main vent. This is a cause for concern, as the team believes that the system has not fully settled and remains active. The main vent began spewing gas and mud chunks on December 24, resulting in significant earth movement and the partial destruction of at least two homes. The UWI team advises the community to stay alert, not approach the main crater or highly fractured areas, and to follow guidance from local authorities and emergency services. But this is the part most people miss: the team also calls for urgent funding to improve its ability to monitor, predict, and mitigate eruption risks, paving the way for a robust early warning system. The data will be used to assess and re-evaluate emergency response in the community and to delineate hazard zonation maps for at-risk communities around Trinidad and Tobago. So, what do you think? Are you concerned about the potential for an eruption? Do you think the UWI team is doing enough to monitor and mitigate the risks? Share your thoughts in the comments below!