Pinocchio Unleashed: The Dark Puppet Horror You NEED to See! (2026)

What if the innocent puppet you knew became a terrifying force of nature? Get ready for a chilling twist on a beloved classic as the teaser trailer for 'Pinocchio Unleashed' drops, revealing a wooden puppet's terrifying awakening – and it's nothing like the story you grew up with.

This isn't your grandfather's Pinocchio. Director Carlo Bath is taking us on a dark, psychological journey with 'Pinocchio Unleashed,' a new indie horror film that promises to be a visceral experience. Bath, who also penned the script, is championing practical effects to bring this nightmarish vision to life, which means we can expect some truly unsettling, tangible horrors.

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Imagine a world where fear and deception reign supreme. That's the fractured reality our enchanted puppet steps into the moment he escapes his creator's workshop. As he embarks on a quest for humanity, each decision he makes will be a crucible, forging his character and testing the very essence of his morality. Along this perilous path, he'll encounter figures who perfectly personify the eternal struggles of temptation, the sting of betrayal, and the glimmer of redemption.

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But here's where it gets controversial: Is the pursuit of humanity always a noble one, especially when it's born from a dark enchantment? 'Pinocchio Unleashed' delves deep into what it truly means to be human, not through gentle lessons, but through the harsh trials that shape us. This dark fairy tale masterfully blends psychological depth with raw emotion and stakes that feel incredibly contemporary, making it a truly unique exploration of character.

Leading the cast are James Wingate, Stephen Guy, Jerome Wise, and the acclaimed Katie Jarvis, bringing this fantastical horror to life. The film is a collaborative effort, with Bath producing through his Film It VFX Studio, alongside JNR Productions and Mad Angel Entertainment.

Currently in the throes of production in the bustling city of London, 'Pinocchio Unleashed' is slated for a release later this year. And this is the part most people miss: With a heavy reliance on practical effects, will this film recapture a lost art form in horror, or will its dark themes push the boundaries too far?

What are your thoughts on reimagining classic tales with such a dark twist? Do you think Pinocchio's journey towards humanity will be a tragic one, or will there be a glimmer of hope? Let us know in the comments below – we'd love to hear your take!

Pinocchio Unleashed: The Dark Puppet Horror You NEED to See! (2026)

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